Children’s Minnesota Partners with HCLTech to Transform Healthcare with AI

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, February 28, 2025 —HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a strategic agreement with Children’s Minnesota, a renowned non-profit and one of the largest pediatric health systems in the US, to improve operational efficiency, streamline service delivery and enhance patient care through AI.

HCLTech will leverage its HCLTech AI Force platform to optimize Children’s Minnesota’s operational systems with a reliable and scalable digital solution. HCLTech’s full-stack AI platform will streamline operations, reduce manual tasks and enable data-driven decision-making, enhancing healthcare delivery and patient care.