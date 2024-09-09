CIO.inc’s Cloud and AI Summit to Tackle Digital Transformation Challenges

Princeton, NJ, September 09, 2024 — CIO.inc, an ISMG initiative, presents the Cloud and AI Innovation Summit, a premier virtual event, on September 10, 2024. The highly anticipated summit comes as organizations worldwide grapple with the complexities of digital transformation in an increasingly AI-driven landscape. The summit offers a unique platform for IT and security leaders to explore emerging trends, share best practices, and gain actionable insights into leveraging cloud and AI technologies for business acceleration.

Against the backdrop of India’s ambitious goal to achieve a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026, the event takes on added significance. It aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the intricate interplay between cloud computing, artificial intelligence and regulatory compliance in this high-stakes environment.

“CIO.inc’s Cloud and AI Innovation Summit is our effort to bring together forward-thinking CIOs and technology leaders to explore how cutting-edge cloud technologies and AI advancements are driving digital transformation,” said Rahul Neel Mani, vice president of community engagement and editorial at ISMG. “This virtual summit is an opportunity for tech decision-makers to attend insightful sessions, engage with experts, and unlock new strategies to accelerate innovation and growth.”

The summit will feature discussions on pressing topics such as generative AI models in the cloud, cloud security in the 5G era and cloud interoperability. Attendees will gain insights from industry experts on spearheading excellence across technology implementations and crafting unique user experiences to drive innovative, secure and insightful business growth.

In his keynote address, Sowmya Narayanan Sadagopan, chairman BoG, IIITDM-Kancheepuram, will delve into the intricacies of cloud leadership and highlight key factors that enable organizations to leverage the technology for competitive advantage. Attendees will learn how effective cloud leaders understand the potential of cloud technology, drive strategic initiatives, and empower their organizations to tap into the transformative capabilities offered by the cloud.

The summit will address the pressing challenge IT leaders face in defining a clear, forward-looking vision for cloud-centric enterprises. Through in-depth evaluations of critical cloud considerations -including platform selection, security protocols, technological advancements and economic factors – participants will be equipped with actionable strategies to maximize cloud investments and lead their organizations toward future success.

A spotlight session led by Dr. Shivani Rai Gupta, chief data scientist at JIO, will explore whether the shift from “cloud-first” to “AI-first” is a realistic goal for an organization, addressing practical challenges in integrating AI into core business operations and culture. Key discussion points will include the challenges of building an AI-first organization, key aspects of integrating AI across all facets of an organization, and cultivating an AI-driven culture.

In his plenary session, Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, CEO of SML, will compare small and large language models, providing insights into the preferred approaches for different business scenarios. This session will highlight the role of cloud computing in catalyzing AI adoption and improving AI innovations. The discussion will also touch on how cloud-driven business transformation can support the journey from start-up to unicorn status.

A panel of experts, including Nitin A. Harne, senior director of enterprise IT and cloud transformation at Capgemini, Dr. Jai Ganesh, chief product officer at HARMAN International, and Satyavathi Divadari, executive director of cloud security services at Wells Fargo and a CyberEdBoard member, will explore how CIOs are aligning their cloud strategies with AI adoption. The panel will discuss the growing influence of AI, the need for augmenting cloud infrastructure for optimal performance, and the challenges in harmonizing AI and cloud strategies.

“As organizations rapidly adopt cloud technologies, navigating the complex landscape of regulatory compliance becomes paramount,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president – conferences, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ISMG. “Exclusive sessions at the summit will provide actionable insights on how to maintain agility while ensuring adherence to evolving regulatory requirements in cloud environments.”

As businesses continue to prioritize leveraging technology to drive growth, speed time to market, and transform operations, CIO.inc’s Cloud and AI Innovation Summit plays a crucial role in disseminating knowledge and fostering collaboration among industry professionals. By bringing together experts and decision-makers, the summit will contribute to shaping the future of cloud and AI adoption in India and beyond.