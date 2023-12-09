Coforge recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT- BPM 2023 – Top 100 second time in a row

Greater Noida, December 9, 2023: Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider is proud to announce that the company has been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces TM in IT & IT-BPM 2023 – Top 100 by Great Place To Work ® India. This is the second time that Coforge has been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM. Coforge as an organization stands for its commitment to execution- quality, excellence, and the agility to create technology/platform-driven solutions for its customers along with industry-first employee experience, L&D, and reskilling initiatives.
This year, over 500 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook the assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, the top 100 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 have been recognized. These organizations excel both in people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a culture of trust.
As part of this assessment, all organizations are studied through two lenses. The Trust Index™ Survey helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and carries 75% weightage when being considered for the Best Workplaces Lists. The second lens is called Culture Audit™, which is a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the quality of people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life-cycle. This carries 25% weightage.
The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered a ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment and no jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment. Coforge has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place To Work.
On this occasion, Ruchi Kulhari, Chief People Officer, Coforge said, “In the past five years, Coforge has experienced remarkable growth coupled with industry-leading employee retention. The recognition as one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 underscores Coforge’s dedication to outstanding people practices and a culture of trust. At Coforge, we believe that our success is driven by the passion and dedication of our incredible team. This recognition reflects our shared values, positive work culture, and the continuous efforts to create an environment where every individual can thrive.”