Coforge recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT- BPM 2023 – Top 100 second time in a row

Greater Noida, December 9, 2023: Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider is proud to announce that the company has been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces TM in IT & IT-BPM 2023 – Top 100 by Great Place To Work ® India. This is the second time that Coforge has been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM. Coforge as an organization stands for its commitment to execution- quality, excellence, and the agility to create technology/platform-driven solutions for its customers along with industry-first employee experience, L&D, and reskilling initiatives.

This year, over 500 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook the assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, the top 100 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 have been recognized. These organizations excel both in people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a culture of trust.

As part of this assessment, all organizations are studied through two lenses. The Trust Index™ Survey helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and carries 75% weightage when being considered for the Best Workplaces Lists. The second lens is called Culture Audit™, which is a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the quality of people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life-cycle. This carries 25% weightage.

The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered a ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment and no jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment. Coforge has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place To Work.