COLORFUL Launches Rimbook Series Laptops

Mumbai, India, July 29th, 2025 – Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, unveils the Rimbook series — laptops designed to strike the perfect balance between mobility and performance. Inspired by the rim of a wheel, the Rimbook symbolizes continuous motion and progress, embodying the spirit of moving forward with purpose and innovation.

The COLORFUL Rimbook integrates the latest technologies, redefining the capabilities of a modern notebook. Designed to support dynamic lifestyles, the Rimbook empowers every move — a device built to fuel your momentum, wherever your journey takes you.

Designed to be slim and lightweight, the Rimbook is the ideal companion for creators on the move. It features a high-speed USB-C port and an HDMI port, enabling seamless multi-monitor setups. With support for Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 GbE LAN, the Rimbook offers flexible, high-performance networking options for any environment.