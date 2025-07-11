Counterpoint Launches ReadyDocs 25.2, Delivering Smarter Automation and Scalable Content and Records Management for Enterprises

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2025 –Counterpoint today announced the release of ReadyDocs 25.2, the latest version of its enterprise-grade content and records management automation platform. Designed for public sector and regulated industries, the new release simplifies compliance, eliminates content chaos, and delivers powerful automation and scalability across Microsoft 365 and hybrid environments.

As organizations face increasing pressure to manage information securely and efficiently, ReadyDocs continues to evolve with modern, flexible tools that integrate seamlessly into existing content and records systems—empowering teams to stay compliant and in control.

ReadyDocs 25.2 includes:

Visual Form & Workflow Builder – Drag-and-drop simplicity for building forms and automating content-centric workflows.

Smart Workflow Routing – Rule-based or AI-powered logic to dynamically assign tasks and accelerate decision-making.

Scalable Distributed Architecture – Optimized for performance, security, and enterprise-scale deployments.

Expanded Import Capabilities – Easily ingest content from more sources with new native import connectors.

Enhanced Developer SDKs – Extend the platform with custom connectors and workflow plugins using improved developer tools.

“ReadyDocs 25.2 reflects our commitment to delivering innovative records management solutions that reduce risk, drive efficiency, and simplify compliance,” said Jay Hoelscher, Vice President of Business Development at Counterpoint. “We’re helping customers take control of their information—without adding complexity.”

From digital transformation to federal records compliance, ReadyDocs 25.2 equips organizations with the tools they need to streamline operations, strengthen governance, and reduce the burden of manual records management.