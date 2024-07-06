CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 Update

Odesa, Ukraine, July 06, 2024 –CS Odessa is pleased to announce the release of an update for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17. Continuing the user-oriented policy, the ConceptDraw development team is committed to supporting people in advancing their business, so the current update summarizes some user suggestions and remarks.

This update for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM brings it to version 17.1 and is featured with a set of improvements. Also, the update includes a pack of some bug fixes.

What is New

Improvements:

– Added the functionality “Align to Page” for objects in the Arrangement panel

– Added a search and filter option to the My ConceptDraw panel

– Implemented a setting for adjusting the Selection Box thickness

Fixes:

– Solved various import issues

– Resolved printing issues

– Other minor fixes

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio — the de facto standard in business graphics documents. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX files) users. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 retails for only $199 per end-user license.

The update to DIAGRAM 17.1 is available at no charge for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 users. Owners of earlier versions of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM are eligible to upgrade their software to the latest release at a special upgrade price.

Operating Systems Supported

macOS 12 (Monterey), 13 (Ventura), and 14 (Sonoma)

Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)