26th July 2024: Millions of Windows users worldwide are currently facing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issue, causing system shutdowns or restarts. This problem has been linked to a recent CrowdStrike update, impacting various organizations, financial institutions, and government agencies globally. Notably, several Indian airlines have reported disruptions, informing passengers about the issue on X (formerly Twitter).

Understanding Blue Screen of Death (BSOD): BSOD errors, also known as STOP code errors, occur due to critical issues forcing Windows to shut down or restart. These errors can be triggered by hardware or software problems, often displaying messages like “Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer.”

Impact on Industries: Large U.S. airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines, have issued ground stops due to communication problems. Additionally, several airports experienced significant technical issues with check-in kiosks for airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express.

The Widespread Issue: The problem is widespread, affecting workplaces and public entities like airlines, banks, and media companies. It has been identified that Windows PCs using a specific cybersecurity solution from CrowdStrike are the main targets of this outage.

Microsoft’s Response: Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is working on mitigations. The company, via its verified X handle Microsoft 365 status, has shared updates on the outage and ongoing investigations. Microsoft Azure has identified that Virtual Machines (VMs) running Windows Client and Windows Server with the CrowdStrike Falcon agent installed may encounter BSOD and become stuck in a restarting state.

Resolving Blue Screen Errors in Windows: For Windows 11 and Windows 10 users:

Start in Safe Mode:

From Settings: Open Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Under “Advanced startup,” select Restart now. Choose Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. Select 4 or press F4 to start in Safe Mode, or select 5 or press F5 for Safe Mode with Networking.

Open Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Under select Restart now. Choose Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. Select 4 or press F4 to start in Safe Mode, or select 5 or press F5 for Safe Mode with Networking. From the Sign-in Screen: Restart your PC, hold the Shift key, and select Power > Restart. Follow the steps to enter Safe Mode.

Restart your PC, hold the Shift key, and select Power > Restart. Follow the steps to enter Safe Mode. From a Black or Blank Screen: Turn off your device and turn it back on three times. After the third time, your device will start in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Follow the steps to enter Safe Mode.

Additional Help:

Ensure your system has the latest patches.

Use the Blue Screen Troubleshooter in the Get Help app.

Visit Microsoft’s support page for recommendations under “Recommended Help.”

Guidelines from CyberPeace: CyberPeace recommends the following guidelines to mitigate the impact of BSOD issues caused by the recent CrowdStrike update: