Cyngn Highlights Next-Generation Robotics, Automation and AI Technologies at Automatica in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Mountain View, Calif., June 26, 2025 – Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced its collaboration with NVIDIA as part of the Automatica 2025 robotics and automation showcase. The collaboration highlights how Cyngn is leveraging the NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform to power next-generation autonomous vehicle solutions for industrial applications.

As featured in NVIDIA’s recent blog post, Cyngn was selected among a handful of robotics innovators using NVIDIA Isaac technologies to accelerate safe, scalable autonomy across dynamic, real-world environments. Automatica 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics, provides a global stage for demonstrating how AI-powered solutions are transforming manufacturing and logistics.

Cyngn’s autonomous industrial vehicles, built on NVIDIA Isaac and powered by Cyngn’s proprietary DriveMod software, are currently operating in commercial environments to reduce labor costs, increase throughput, and improve safety.

“This collaboration with NVIDIA helps reinforce our mission to build cutting-edge autonomous vehicles that deliver real-world ROI to industrial operators,” said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn.