DAIFUKU’s ERA Technology Drives Connectwell’s Operational Excellence

Supporting Connectwell’s Vision

Connectwell, a prominent name in the electromechanical sector, faced significant challenges in their warehouse operations. Managing over 17,000 SKUs with high variability, maintaining throughput, and optimising dispatch were increasingly complex tasks. They needed a solution that was as dependable as it was innovative to meet their ambitious growth goals.

The Transformative Daifuku Solution

In 2017-2018, Connectwell collaborated with Daifuku to implement an advanced Mini-Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS). This cutting-edge system transformed their 800-square-meter warehouse into a hub of efficiency and precision. Key features of the solution included:

• Five 15-meter-high stacker cranes maximising vertical space utilisation.

• 23,360 bin storage locations for handling raw materials, work-in-progress (WIP), and finished goods.

• Seamless WareNavi integration for real-time inventory management, ensuring streamlined operations and accuracy.

Multi-Floor Design: A Game-Changer

The innovative, multi-floor design further embodied Daifuku’s ERA promise:

• Ground Floor: Raw materials received and stored, with a streamlined flow for dispatching finished goods.

• First Floor: Finished goods retrieval, readying for dispatch.

• Second Floor: Picking, kitting, and processing WIP, optimising the production cycle.

This strategic use of space resulted in an 80% reduction in space requirements compared to traditional storage methods, ensuring maximum efficiency.

Tangible Benefits for Connectwell

The implementation of Daifuku’s AS/RS brought substantial results:

• 80% increased storage capacity

• High throughput of 600+ bins / hr

• Superior Accuracy and Control

• Increased labour efficiency

DAIFUKU enabled Connectwell to not only resolve immediate challenges but also establish a solid foundation for future scalability. The seamless system integration enhanced operational reliability and efficiency, positioning Connectwell to meet evolving market demands confidently.

The Daifuku Commitment

At Daifuku, we remain committed to driving innovation and operational excellence for our partners. The Connectwell success story showcases the tangible impact of Efficient, Reliable, Accurate automation, reinforcing our dedication to empowering industries with solutions that foster sustainable growth.

We look forward to partnering with more forward-thinking leaders, transforming operational challenges into strategic opportunities for lasting excellence.