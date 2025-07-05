Danfoss India launches new industrial refrigeration product for India’s expanding Seafood Industry

5.07.2025, Chennai: As India strengthens its position on the global seafood map, Danfoss India, a leader in energy-efficient refrigeration and climate solutions, unveiled NeoCharge, a game-changing industrial refrigeration solution, at the Seafood Expo Bharat 2025 that took place in Chennai Trade Centre between 1st July and 3rd July. The launch took place in the presence of Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India Region, along with customers, industry peers, and stakeholders, at a time when India’s seafood sector is rapidly expanding and establishing itself as a global powerhouse through events like the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) organized expo.

India has rapidly emerged as the second-largest producer of seafood globally, contributing 8.92% to global seafood production and ranking sixth in marine seafood output with a 5% share worldwide. The fisheries sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy, contributing 6.9% to agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA) and 1.07% to the National GVA, while supporting food security and rural livelihoods.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, said, “India’s seafood sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation with a strong focus on modernization, sustainability, and export growth. At Danfoss, we are proud to support this journey by bringing world-class technologies to India while strengthening the ‘Make in India’ initiative through our localized manufacturing and innovation capabilities. By introducing NeoCharge at the Seafood Expo Bharat, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering India’s cold chain and aquaculture industries with energy-efficient solutions that reduces operational costs and drive long-term sustainable growth.”

Under the government’s Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, India aims to cross 20 million tonnes of seafood production by 2030 and exceed 40 million tonnes by 2047, alongside increasing its share of global seafood exports to over 8%. These ambitious targets highlight the growing need for scalable, sustainable, and energy-efficient cold chain infrastructure across the seafood value chain.

Mr. Madhur Sehgal, Head – Danfoss Climate Solutions Sales, India Region, added, “NeoCharge is clearly a game changer for the industrial refrigeration segment because it significantly reduces the refrigerant charge in new systems by up to 50%. This provides a major advantage by enhancing the safety of ammonia refrigeration plants. NeoCharge can also be used in older plants for retrofit applications. In these cases, we can increase the capacity of cold storages while using the same amount of refrigerant.”

As the country strengthens its position as a global seafood export leader, reliable cold chain infrastructure becomes critical to maintaining product quality and safety. Danfoss India is playing a key role in this transformation by offering innovative refrigeration solutions that allows other industries to retrofit their current setups, help reduce post-harvest losses, improve product shelf life, and ensure consistent temperature control from catch to consumer.

By supporting greater efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain, Danfoss India is helping seafood businesses scale up confidently and contribute to India’s growth as a trusted global seafood hub.