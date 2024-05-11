Dedicated Device Management: Everything You Need to Know

Taking a survey of any organization, you will find that Android devices are excessively used. Every employee has at least one or more smartphones to manage different operations. The prime reason is that they can easily carry phones wherever they move. They can receive notifications of important emails and respond to clients using mobile email apps. Employees can also access large files anywhere from mobile when required. So they help streamline business operations, but companies face several challenges. Managing these devices is crucial to ensure data integrity and confidentiality of company assets and client privacy.

What is a dedicated device?

Dedicated devices are purpose-oriented smart devices, mainly set using kiosk mode. The purpose of dedicated devices in companies can be to facilitate employees or customers. Self-check-in and out systems, POS systems, store billing systems, ticket printing kiosks, and appointment booking machines are used in various industries and are named dedicated devices. These devices contain single-app or multi-app kiosk modes to entertain users and perform necessary business operations.

Dedicated devices used in various industries

Let’s discuss some significant uses of dedicated devices in different industries:

Retail

Retailers use smart devices to display as dedicated devices by setting up kiosk mode. In the retail industry, they serve several purposes, including cash registers, point-of-sale terminals, and order-placement devices. They help retailers manage inventory. Furthermore, they are also used as handheld scanners to scan bar codes and retrieve information in seconds.

Logistic

In the logistics industry, dedicated devices are equipped with barcode scanners, FRID, and GPS trackers to track shipments and manage the inventory to keep the process continuing in warehouses and distribution centers. These devices play a crucial role in real-time location monitoring, checking its speed and route for an efficient tracking system.

Education

In universities and colleges, dedicated tablets serve as interactive whiteboards in classrooms to ensure multimedia presentations and enhanced learning capabilities with well-engaged content and media graphics. They are valuable tools for students to utilize and research their topics for better understanding. They also provide a learning management system (LMS) where students can check all the details like timetables, exam schedules, results, and other essential updates.

Supply chain

In the supply chain industry, dedicated devices are utilized as FRID devices for better product management and tracking by transparently showing every factor. They provide an efficient inventory management system, and the WMS software integration adds more comfort to warehouse management. This includes efficiently managing storage space, labor resources, and shipping of goods.

Healthcare

In the healthcare industry, dedicated devices are used by medical staff to check patients’ histories, conduct research, and contact other specialists in case of emergency. They are also installed at reception to facilitate visitors’ checking doctor’s schedules and booking appointments. They might contain an electronic health record system to check a patient’s history and the medicines previously given so doctors can quickly start treatment.

Why is it essential to manage dedicated devices?

Ensure endpoints security

Dedicated devices contain sensitive data, so it is crucial to ensure endpoint security of such devices. They need a proper management system to keep track of all activities and take remedial actions as required.

Reduce downtime through remote troubleshooting .

Managing dedicated devices through an MDM solution allows technical staff to remotely monitor and diagnose issues with managed devices. Management through an MDM solution is free from location barriers. Technical staff can access and control devices to reduce downtime with instant resolutions.

Protect lost or stolen devices .

Management tools for such devices help ensure protection from every end. Admins can remotely track the device’s location to find it. Remote wipe or factory reset allows them to remotely wipe all the data on the device, leaving it unrecovered.

Managing applications in their entirety

App management includes distribution, scheduling, testing phases, and device access limitations. Allowlisting and blocklisting help manage app access as per company policy and requirements.

Cost Management

Management of dedicated devices optimizes costs. Remote monitoring and troubleshooting save travel costs. Limiting apps and websites reduces data consumption and saves data costs. Timely updates and maintenance also improve device lifetime.

Making dedicated device management easier with AirDroid Business

AirDroid Business is an MDM solution for the management of large-scale Android devices. It is specifically developed for businesses to monitor and control large numbers of devices remotely. Business owners and admins can remotely access managed devices to establish a controlled working environment optimized for enhanced business performance.

Batch deployment

Providing and adding every individual device into the management system is not only time-consuming but also troubling. But AirDroid Business allows batch enrollment, such as regular enrollment, AE enrollment, Zero-touch enrollment, and enrollment with the device owner, which is efficient and fast enough to automate large-scale enrollment of devices in little time with less human effort and more accuracy.

Remote Monitoring and Control

Remote monitoring and control is an excellent feature for businesses that helps them easily manage and control operations. AirDroid Business allows admins to monitor the real-time activities of each managed device to ensure that they are working on a focused basis. Admins can remotely lock down an unattended device to protect data from unauthorized access. The remote control feature allows uninterrupted data transfer and remote troubleshooting to minimize downtime.

Application Management

AirDroid Business excels at app management. It provides app allowlisting and blocklisting features to manage user access controls and make dedicated devices more effective. Admins can use the test release feature to verify the app’s performance before deploying it on official devices to avoid troubles.

Lockdown device with Kiosk mode

Kiosk mode helps enterprises create and set up dedicated devices for multiple purposes. Setting single-app kiosk mode allows running only one app on managed devices, while users can also set multi-app kiosk mode on dedicated devices to run more than one app in a controlled environment. The kiosk browser offers an enhanced browsing experience that is fully secure and practical.

Policy Enforcement

The policy and kiosk feature of AirDroid Business offers excessive customization options, which are then remotely triggered on all managed devices. AirDroid Business helps enforce strict policies for security and other business matters. Admins can easily manage the settings from the admin console and forcefully trigger the settings on all devices remotely. Policy enforcement by AirDroid Business results in compliance and keeps businesses safe from legal consequences as it strictly enforces the policies.

Geo-fencing and Location Tracking

Geo-fencing is a valuable feature of AirDroid Business. It helps them mark certain boundaries for employees working in a specific region and alerts admins when a device reaches a prohibited area. AirDroid Business offers real-time location tracking for a fleet of devices. It also displays the location’s history to see and observe delays that can be controlled in the future.

User Access and Authentication

AirDroid Business efficiently manages user access. Admins can create groups and sub-groups to assign different user access levels depending on their roles in the company. It enforces strong password input policies, which ensure secure data access. Multi-factor authentication helps to add extra security.

Reporting and Analytics

Reporting and analytics give business administrators deep insights into device usage and data consumption. Reports are displayed in graphs to help users easily understand data flow and specific app usage. This will help improve device performance in the near future. Admins can easily check the trend of history usage using AirDroid Business. They can view and download detailed information about each device’s network data usage. They can customize the reports by choosing various factors.

Conclusion

Dedicated devices are utilized abundantly in different industries. They serve a single purpose or multiple purposes for businesses. Devices with single-app kiosk mode only allow one app to run while restricting all other apps and device functions. Although they serve various purposes and streamline business processes, mismanagement, and security flaws can lead to business downfall. So, it is crucial for businesses to implement an MDM solution like AirDroid Business. It offers remote management and control features, with various customization options to build interactive digital signage and promote the products and brands with specific themes and color combinations required. Start a 14-day free trial to experience more enhanced features.