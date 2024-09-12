Delinea Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

September 12, 2024,San Francisco, United States : Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing identities through centralized authorization, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM). This marks the 6th consecutive time that Delinea has been acknowledged in the Leaders Quadrant; Delinea stated that, in their opinion, this highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering market-trusted security solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader by Gartner,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “Identity security serves as the first line of defense, as every identity, both human and non-human, and the data with which they interact are targets in today’s modern enterprises. I believe this acknowledgement reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding our clients while delivering solutions that not only enhance security but also remove complexity, elevating the user experience.”

As Gartner states, “growth continues to be driven by the increasing awareness among security and identity leaders regarding the critical need for PAM solutions. Leaders have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream and have high viability ratings and robust revenue growth”.

Delinea’s cloud-native platform delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, encompassing Privileged Account and Session Management (PASM), Privileged Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM), Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience.

With its intelligent authorization capabilities, Delinea empowers organizations to discover identities, assign access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real time. The platform is engineered for rapid deployment in weeks rather than months and demands 90% fewer resources to manage compared to competitors’ solutions.