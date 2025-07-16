DFINITY Opens Early Access to Caffeine

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 –The DFINITY Foundation today announced the alpha release of Caffeine, offering early access to a new AI platform that simplifies how everyone builds and deploys personalized, secure, and sovereign apps. Following the milestone “Hello, Self-Writing Internet” event in San Francisco, which welcomed almost 1000 participants, the Caffeine platform is now open to early alpha users through a phased onboarding process, before a global launch later this year.

Caffeine introduces a natural language approach to app development, allowing users to describe what app they want to build in plain language. The platform builds, updates, and deploys working apps in real time. It is designed to make both personal and professional app creation as intuitive and simple as writing an email or sending a text, with no need for coding experience or infrastructure expertise.

Caffeine’s user experience has been designed with non-technical users in mind, opening up app development to a much broader audience. Unlike existing AI development tools, Caffeine handles everything from secure backend logic to full-stack deployment, enabling everyone to build secure, resilient, and sovereign apps with minimal effort. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, from business tools and workflows to full-fledged digital products, websites, and applications. This serves as a significant step toward a more open, intuitive, and accessible digital economy.

DFINITY Founder & Chief Scientist Dominic Williams shared, “Caffeine unlocks the creative potential of five billion people. For the first time, anyone, regardless of technical background, can build powerful, secure applications just by describing what they want. This is the foundation of what we call the self-writing internet: where imagination becomes application, and AI is the builder. Our long-term vision is simple but radical – anyone with an internet connection should be able to create production-grade apps as easily as sending a text.”

As part of the alpha release, Caffeine also introduces an App Market feature, where users can explore, clone, adapt, and iterate on a growing library of starter applications. This feature allows anyone to accelerate everyday use cases by providing customizable templates that can be easily tailored to individual needs. In the future, users will be able to publish and monetize their applications directly through the platform.

Caffeine is powered by the Internet Computer, a public sovereign network – primarily developed by the DFINITY Foundation – which offers a higher level of security, sovereignty, and resilience than traditional, big-tech, cloud-based alternatives. Businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators interested in early access can apply via the official website: caffeine.ai.