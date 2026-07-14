Double Line Launches E-W Framework Analysis Tool to Help Education and Workforce Leaders Assess Data Readiness

Princeton, NJ, July 14, 2026 — Double Line, a Straive company, today announced the launch of the Education-to-Workforce (E-W) Framework Analysis Tool, a free, open-source, web-based tool designed to help education and workforce leaders quickly assess how well their data systems align with the Education-to-Workforce (E-W) Framework. The tool is now publicly available at EWFAnalysisTool.com.

The E-W Framework is an extensive framework that highlights key connections needed between systems to support students as they progress from early education through their careers. The E-W Framework Analysis Tool helps education agencies profile their data systems, score coverage against the E-W Framework, and build a data roadmap.

By automating the process of profiling Ed-Fi and CEDS-based data systems, and offering flexible, AI-assisted options for non-standards-based systems, the tool reduces time-consuming manual work and provides instant, actionable coverage analysis. State education leaders, Chief Information and Data Officers, statewide longitudinal data system (SLDS) developers, and data stewards can now see exactly where their data systems stand and use those findings to prioritize investments, guide policy decisions, and build a strategic roadmap for SLDS development.

“When I first encountered the E-W Framework, I knew it held immense potential, but it required true innovation to make that value tangible for our clients,” said Matt Warden, CEO of Double Line. “Seeing our team transform that vision into an accessible, open-source resource that exceeds all expectations is a proud moment for Double Line, and I am thrilled to offer this tool to the community to help leaders build more strategic, data-driven futures.”



The tool was built for real-world constraints as education agencies operate in environments with strict IT policies, limited budgets, and complex data governance. The tool runs entirely within the user’s browser, and no source data ever leaves the user’s browser or passes through third-party servers. Analysis results can be saved to a project file and shared with colleagues in a secure manner.

The tool also includes professional Power BI dashboard visualizations that translate complex data coverage gaps into clear, compelling narratives suitable for briefing leadership, securing funding, or advancing legislative support.

Key features at a glance include:

Accelerated Insight: Automates Ed-Fi and CEDS data profiling, replacing manual cross-walking with instant coverage analysis.

Strategic Alignment: Links data coverage directly to Essential Questions (EQs), connecting technical readiness to research and policy priorities.

Privacy by Design: It runs entirely in the user’s browser. No data leaves the machine or passes through third-party servers.

Stakeholder Buy-in: Generates shareable coverage reports and Power BI visualizations that turn data gaps into narratives for funding and legislative support.

Together, these features transform a complex, often time-consuming process into a workflow that empowers agencies to move from data assessment and analysis to informed action faster than ever before.