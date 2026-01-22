DSCI Launches OT Cyber Security Lab with Rockwell Automation

DSCI Inaugurates Operational Technology Cyber Security Lab in Collaboration with Rockwell Automation to Strengthen Cyber Security Resilience

New Delhi, Jan 22: Data Security Council of India (DSCI), in collaboration with Rockwell Automation, today inaugurated an Operational Technology (OT) Cyber Security Lab at the DSCI premises, Nasscom campus, Noida. The lab was formally inaugurated by Chief Guests Mr Sarit Maheshwari – CEO, NTPC Green Energy Limited and NTPC Renewable Energy Limited; Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kapoor, Former Deputy Chief of Army Staff and Dr R Ranjana, Director, Future Technologies, DRDO in the presence of Mr Stephen Ford, Global CISO, Rockwell Automation; Mr Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director – India, Rockwell Automation; and Mr Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI.

The initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s cyber security posture for critical infrastructure, smart manufacturing, supply chain security and industrial environments amid the rapid digitalisation of operational systems.

The OT Cyber Security Lab has been established to address the cyber security risks arising from the increasing convergence of digital technologies and operational systems in industrial and infrastructure environments. The facility is intended to support focused research and experimentation on cyber security challenges specific to OT, with an emphasis on strengthening security practices in real-world industrial contexts.

Inaugurating the lab, Shri Sarit Maheshwari – CEO, NTPC Green Energy Limited and NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, said,

“As we are witnessing a digitally transformed ecosystem, isolated systems until now have converged to more connected systems and security must be incorporated right from the design stage. Am glad to see initiatives such as the OT Cyber Security Lab by DSCI and Rockwell Automation which will pave the way and open access to start-ups for strengthening the OT ecosystem.”

Envisioned as a national-level facility, the lab will enable industry and startups to test and validate cybersecurity solutions against real-world OT use cases in a controlled setting. It will also support training and capacity building by providing hands-on exposure to OT security tools, architectures, and scenarios for professionals working across critical sectors.

Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, said:

“The augmentation of OT Cyber Security Lab reinforces our focus on securing operational technology environments that underpin critical infrastructure and smart manufacturing. The lab will facilitate startups to innovate, test, and validate cybersecurity solutions in real-world OT settings. By providing a controlled environment for experimentation and learning, the facility will help address complex security challenges and enhance national preparedness against cyber threats. I would like to thank Rockwell Automation for working with us and bringing their global expertise in industrial automation and security to support this initiative.” “As India digitises critical operations, OT resilience becomes a strategic imperative. Securing OT demands visibility, discipline, and continuous validation, and above all, collective action. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and it requires the commitment of companies, industry bodies, and the wider ecosystem to build truly secure and resilient operational environments. Our collaboration with DSCI translates global OT security expertise into actionable, India-ready capabilities, helping organizations assess risk, validate controls, and build resilient operations at scale. This facility advances rigorous testing and training so organisations can better anticipate threats and reduce risk across industries,” said, Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India

The lab will bring together industry and startups to enable collaboration on emerging cyber threats affecting OT systems and critical infrastructure. Through this multi-stakeholder engagement, the facility aims to support practical approaches to securing industrial environments and improving national preparedness against OT-focused cyber risks.

Developed in cooperation with Rockwell Automation, the OT Cyber Security Lab has been successfully commissioned and tested, combining DSCI’s ecosystem-building approach with global expertise to deliver this capability for India.