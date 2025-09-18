Dynatrace Joins GitHub Model Context Protocol (MCP) Registry to Accelerate AI-Powered Developer Innovation

BOSTON, Mass., – September 18, 2025 — Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced its participation in the launch of the GitHub MCP Registry, a curated directory designed to help developers quickly discover and integrate AI-ready services. By joining the GitHub MCP Registry, Dynatrace reinforces its support for open, modern cloud ecosystems and deepens its strategic partnership with GitHub to accelerate innovation through real-time observability and intelligent automation.

Participation in the registry will allow developers to seamlessly integrate AI-powered observability from Dynatrace, without disrupting development rhythm. Developers will gain real-time insights into application performance, security, and reliability to boost productivity with the tools that fit naturally into their existing workflows.

“Developers need more than speed – they need visibility, automation, and trust,” said Andreas Grabner, Cloud-Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Ambassador and Fellow of Technology Strategy at Dynatrace . “Our integration with GitHub and participation in the MCP Registry brings observability directly into the developer workflow. With Dynatrace, developers will have access to relevant insights within their integrated development environments, allowing them to detect issues earlier, resolve them faster, and innovate with confidence.”