Taipei, Taiwan, May 24th, 2024 – Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is pleased to announce its participation in the COMPUTEX 2024 show in Taipei, Taiwan, from June 4 to 7, 2024. ECS will showcase a wide range of motherboards designed for light gaming, commercial, and vertical markets, alongside the comprehensive LIVA mini-PC and fanless box PC, as well as intelligent EV charging solutions.

COMPUTEX 2024 visitors will find ECS in Nangang Hall 1, on the fourth floor, in booth M0604, from June 4-7, 2024. Visitors can see live demos of products at the ECS booth.

New LIVA Z7 PLUS for AI workloads and P200 for vertical markets

For Computex 2024, ECS is announcing the LIVA Z7 PLUS Mini PC, which features low-power, but performative, Intel® 14th Gen Meteor Lake-H Processors for AI computing, tackle AI inferencing and generative AI workloads.

The system supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and features a superfast M.2 2280 PCI-E NVMe Gen-4×4 SSD. Connectivity options comprise of a 2.5GbE LAN port, a Gigabit LAN, and Wi-Fi 6E. It also offers dual HDMI ports, including one HDMI CEC, as well as dual USB 4 Type-C to DisplayPort display connections to accommodate various use cases. Furthermore, it provides USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2, and USB 2.0 ports for peripheral add-ons.

Other new products include the industrial-focused ECS P200 Box PC. This PC features multiple connectors, including six COM ports, eight USB ports, and dual Gigabit LAN. The PC has support for wide temperature operation, with a commitment to product longevity and reliability. It is suitable for industrial applications, kiosks, point of sale (POS), panel PCs, vending machines, ATM banking terminals, healthcare equipment, and factory automation.

ECS X5A with AI detection for autonomous vehicle inspection

The new ECS X5A AI Fanless Box PC, powered by an embedded Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin™32GB system on module (SOM), supports powerful AI for Autonomous Inspection Vehicle applications that make robot deployment more efficient. The system delivers up to 200 TOPS of AI performance for AMRs (autonomous mobile robots), thus providing real-time image and field analysis. ECS X5A features LPDDR5 32GB, 64GB eMMC and a M.2 2280 PCI-E NVMe Gen-4×4 SSD. Connectivity includes a four Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6E and a Nano SIM card for 5G mobile network connectivity. ECS’ solutions also save power, prolong robot battery life by efficiency improvements up to 50 percent, and reduce installation cost and time, and reduce energy and material wastage. This solution is perfect for indoor environments, such as big data centers, equipment rooms, logistics warehouses and factories.

ECS M600 for smart retail applications

For contemporary smart retail shelf scenarios, the ECS M600 Mini PC connects with cameras and weight sensors on every shop shelf to detect which items customers take, and instantly update the check-out kiosk for prompt, effortless customer payment on departure.

The ECS M600 uses an Intel Alder Lake-N series processor and DDR5 Memory up to 16 GB for high-performance operation. It supports the latest wireless 802.11ax, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and 5G/LTE interface for various applications in wide-ranging environments. The M600 has dual HDMI outputs, one COM port that supports RS232/RS422/RS485, three COM ports for RS232, and three USB3.2 ports as well as three USB2.0 ports. These features are designed to meet various application needs. Thanks to powerful CPUs and rich I/O connectors, a single system handles multiple shelves simultaneously. ECS also offers solutions for Smart Cabinets and easy-to-use recycling kiosks. ECS will be demonstrating applications at Computex 2024.

The ECS LIVA MART concept presents a self-service store with digital signage, smart shelves, smart cabinets, and recycling kiosks – it supports remote monitoring and control over the internet for managers.

New ECS B760H7-M8 Black Series for light gaming

ECS is bringing back its popular Black Series of motherboards – ideal for light gaming and general-purpose use. The first of these new products, the B760H7-M8 Black Series, is a Micro ATX, Intel B760 chipset motherboard, with support for Intel’s LGA1700 socket CPUs, including Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh. It accepts up to 64GB of DDR5 4800 or DDR4 SDRAM memory in two DIMM sockets. Expansion and I/O includes a Gen5 PCIEx16 socket, M.2 PCIE Gen4 x4 2260/2280 SSD, four SATA3.0 6Gb/s drives, M.2 Wifi/Bluetooth, and 2.5G LAN.

Making smart recharging simple

ECS will showcase a complete EV Charging Solution including two ranges of smart AC chargers, and the ECS Intelligent Charging Station Management System (CSMS). The Mercury Series EV Charger series provides solutions for both 32A single phase, and three phase for European customers. The ECS Venus series EV Charger received the iF Design Award in 2024. Smart AC chargers comply with international standards such as OCPP 1.6 for home and business use in parking lots, commercial fleets, residential areas, hotels, and shopping malls. The AC Charger is built to be strong for public use, with features like over-the-air firmware updates and IP55 and IK10 protection.