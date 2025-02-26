ECS Unveils Next-Gen LIVA Mini PCs & Industrial Solutions at Embedded World 2025

Featuring LIVA P500 H610 Mini PC, ECS M600 Mini PC, LIVA One Series Mini PC

Taipei, Taiwan, February 26th, 2025 – Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World 2025, taking place from March 11 to 13 at Booth No. Hall 1-540 in Nuremberg, Germany. At the event, ECS will present its range of commercial and industrial motherboards, along with the full lineup of LIVA Mini PCs, designed for diverse applications such as smart retail, factory automation, surveillance systems, and edge computing.

LIVA P500 H610 Mini PC: High-Performance GPU Computing for Industrial IoT and Automation Applications

The LIVA P500 H610 Mini PC, powered by Intel® 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Core processors up to Core i9, offers exceptional computing and graphics performance. By installing a graphics card through the PCIe x16 slot, it delivers outstanding GPU computing capabilities, making it ideal for industrial IoT and factory automation applications, including edge computing, automated optical inspection (AOI), and intelligent surveillance systems.

With three M.2 slots (M, E, and B key) for storage, wireless networking, and WWAN (cellular networking), it provides a versatile and powerful platform for diverse deployment needs. Additionally, the LIVA P500 H610 includes six USB ports, RS232/422/485 for equipment connections, and three display outputs, including 12V/19V LVDS, offering excellent flexibility for various setups.

ECS M600 Mini PC: Compact and Powerful Solution for Versatile Industrial and Commercial Applications

The ECS M600, powered by the Intel® Alder Lake-N series processor and equipped with 16GB of DDR5 memory, is built for cost-effective, low-power deployments across various industries. Its mental, slim, and fanless design is ideal for space-limited environments, providing quiet and stable performance without compromising power. For connectivity, it offers a range of options including a M.2 2230 WLAN up to 3 Gbps, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and cellular networking slot, making it suitable for diverse applications in a variety of environments.

The M600 also includes dual HDMI outputs, one COM port (RS232/RS422/RS485), three COM ports (RS232), three USB 3.2 ports, and three USB 2.0 ports, covering a wide range of application needs. Designed for applications such as self-service kiosks and parking surveillance systems, the fanless M600 Mini PC delivers superior performance, versatile I/O options, and a wide power input range (9V to 36V DC-in), ensuring efficient system operation.

LIVA One Series Mini PC: Flexible and Efficient Solution for Home, Office, and Business Applications

The LIVA One series Mini PC is designed for a variety of applications, including home, office, school, and retail environments. It offers two platform options: One H610 featuring Intel® 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Core processors up to Core i9 (LGA1700) and One A620 with AMD® Ryzen™ 9000/7000/8000 Series processors (AM5 socket). Featuring an easy-to-upgrade design, the LIVA One Series comes equipped with an M.2 PCIe 2280 & 2.5″ SATA interface for storage and supports DDR5 dual-channel memory up to 128GB, catering to both work and entertainment needs.

It includes a 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN port and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card for more stable and efficient networking, ensuring smooth high-quality video streaming across multiple devices. With the addition of a secure TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 to protect sensitive information from external threats, the LIVA One Series is an ideal solution for small businesses and SMBs.