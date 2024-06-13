ECSIPC Showcases Intelligent EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, June 13, 2024 – ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its first participation in Power2Drive 2024 to launch its comprehensive intelligent EV Charging Solution for home, commercial and enterprise applications, including AC Chargers and Charging Station Management System (CSMS).

Smart 32A AC Chargers

ECSIPC introduces the Smart AC Chargers, Venus series and Mercury series, providing 32A single phase and three phase for European customers. Smart AC chargers are full certified with international standards such as OCPP 1.6, and upgradable for OCPP 2.0 for home and business use in parking lots, commercial fleets, residential areas, hotels, and shopping malls. The Smart AC Charger integrates with ECSIPC management software, allowing operators, system integrators and home users to control the AC charger conveniently remotely.

The elegant and reliable Mercury AC Charger integrated with digital meter and RFID card readers for various commercial applications. With high strength enclosure design, it is complied with many safety standards, OCP / OVP / UVP / Surge Protection, and IP55 / IK10 rated dustproof and waterproof level for either indoor or outdoor installation. The AC Charger features multiple networking connectivity via Ethernet, dual-band wireless and LTE to upload the charging information from charger to cloud.

ECSIPC will showcase the new model – Venus AC Charger which received recognition from world’s most prestigious design competition, iF Design Award 2024. The Venus AC Charger is not only complied with OCPP1.6 & 2.0, but also upgradable for ISO15118 Plug and Charge. Whether you are at any charging station, a parking lot or a shopping mall, you can enjoy a faster and safer charging experience at any charging station through ISO15118. It is embedded with 5-inch colorful display, payment terminal for credit card and RFID identification for membership to provide user-friendly and high-efficient charging experience. The built-in RCD module ensures users’ safety from electric shocks, eliminating the need for additional Residual Current Circuit Breaker devices and saving money on the EV charger setup.

Intelligent Charging Station Management System (CSMS)

ECSIPC Charging Station Management System (CSMS) is a customized multi-functional system for business operators remotely monitoring and controlling each smart charger, which is compliant with OCPP 1.6 international standards. The CSMS is able to connect with the existing cloud service such as membership or payment system to provide operators an easy and efficient charging system. The CSMS also provides the mobile APP for users to manage their chargers, including current status of each charger, real-time notifications from chargers, and charging schedules setting. ECSIPC Intelligent CSMS allows operators, system integrators and home users to remotely control the AC charger conveniently.