Enterprise AI Platform Glean Debuts its India Presence

Bengaluru, July 5th, 2024: Leading enterprise AI platform Glean Technologies, Inc. based in Palo Alto, California, announces the launch of their first office in India, located in Bengaluru. The office will be the center of operations for India, and will house Finance, Sales, R&D and business operations functions. This innovation site will play a key role in enabling Glean’s customers to deploy GenAI assistants and applications at scale globally.

Glean’s launch in Bengaluru underscores its commitment to empowering Indian enterprises through advanced AI technologies. The company has so far raised $350mn+ from top VCs that include General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed and others and is currently valued at $2.2B+. Additionally, Glean’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is growing at an impressive rate of 300% year over year.

Located at the heart of Namma Bengaluru, Glean Technology, Inc’s new office spanning ~26,000 Sq.ft, features a dedicated cafeteria, a games room, and collaboration of spaces. The space is chosen to accommodate the company’s headcount growth for the coming years and fosters a an environment conducive to innovation and growth. The inauguration of the facility was followed by CEO’s address to the media at an exclusive press conference, where he shared the vision for AI innovation in India, the capabilities of its platform, and the impact on local industries. The event was also graced by Garvit Juniwal (R&D – Site Lead, Product lead), Vivek S (R&D – AI lead), Tapas Satapathy (Head of people) and partners, customers and employees of Glean Technologies, Inc.

Investment in India Operations: Glean Technologies is actively expanding its customer base in the APAC region, forging partnerships with leading enterprise companies, including a top Southeast Asian commercial bank, the leading ridesharing platform in the region, a global electronics and entertainment company, and a global automotive manufacturer. In a short span of time, the company has grown multi-folds and now boast of representing almost all corporate functions of the company in India.

Headcount and Hiring Plans: The Company plans to triple their headcount to over 450 (3X) from 150 by next year highlighting the ongoing annual growth aligned with Glean Technology Inc’s ambitious roadmap. Glean is establishing itself as a day 0 employer at the top 5 IITs—B, D, K, M, Kgp. Since December 2023, the company has already recruited 12 top students and plans to expand its hiring efforts moving forward.

Technological Expertise and Roadmap for the Next Five Years: As the leading provider of secure, trustworthy generative AI for enterprises, Glean’s roadmap for the next five years is ambitious and focused on advancing the frontiers of generative AI and agentic automation. Since introducing its platform offering in preview, in an effort to help companies build custom generative AI apps and agents securely at scale, more than 100 companies have created and deployed more than 1,000 unique AI apps and agents. The company has seen continued demand from enterprises that are looking for generative AI solutions that meet their stringent security, data governance, and permissions requirements.

While addressing the media, Arvind Jain, Founder and CEO at Glean Technologies, Inc said, “We are thrilled to establish our presence in India, especially in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of the country, and a market with immense potential and a steady demand for advanced AI solutions. Our Bengaluru office will enable us to closely collaborate with Indian enterprises, helping them unlock the full potential of their knowledge through our state-of-the-art AI platform. Additionally, this office will serve as a crucial hub for our global operations, driving a significant portion of our international projects. In fact, it will be our biggest investment outside of the US.”