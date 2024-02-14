Exicom Unveils “Spin Air EV AC Charger”: EV Chargers with New Features

Mumbai, 14 February 2024: Exicom, an EV charger manufacturer in India and a partner for automobile players and other ecosystem stakeholders, has unveiled its latest innovation – the Spin Air EV AC Charger.

As individuals and businesses increasingly embrace electric mobility, Exicom’s strategic response comes in the form of the Spin Air EV AC Charger, to cater to residential electric vehicle charging.

This solution integrates technology, user-friendly features, and design. The Spin Air EV AC Charger offers a charging solution, ranging from 7.5kW 1-phase to 22kW 3-phase power levels. Spin Air offers personalized charging tailored to individual EV owners’ needs, fitting into daily routines at home or on the go.

The compact design is intended to blend into residential settings. Solar compatibility and intelligent features like load balancing and power-sharing enhance energy efficiency. The integration with Exicom’s SPIN mobile app enables remote monitoring, scheduling, and real-time updates, providing users with convenient and controlled charging management. Its robust construction ensures reliability, even in regions with unstable power supply.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom, commented, “Since our inception, our focus has been on driving the EV adoption through, setting inspiring examples, and addressing the key hurdle – a robust charging infrastructure – that often holds people back from making the switch. This is why we are working towards a future where electric vehicles (EVs) are a common sight, and everyone feels empowered and confident to go electric. Our goal has always been to influence sustainability at scale, both in India and globally. Leveraging the country’s technological advancements, our Spin Air EV AC Charger is a testament to this commitment, exemplifying the Indian tech built for the global stage.”

In the current fragmented EV market, Exicom is strategically expanding its product range to reach a more extensive EV customer base. Furthermore, the Company is expanding its customer base to overseas market in the EV charger business capitalizing on the growing EV adoption in Southeast Asia and Europe and other geographies. Simultaneously, Exicom prioritizes technological advancements to introduce additional features in their EV chargers, including design, smart charging features and integrated mobile charging application. This approach seeks to make EV charging faster but also more accessible, convenient, and smart.