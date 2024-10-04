Experience the Future of Smarter AI for All at Lenovo’s Tenth Annual Global Tech World Event

October 04, 2024,Bellevue, Wash., United States : On October 15, 2024, Lenovo will host its annual global innovation event, Tech World, in Bellevue, Washington. This marks the 10th consecutive year of the event and reflects a decade of innovation and transformation from the company. This year’s event will explore how Lenovo is delivering on the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) with end-to-end solutions fueling its mission of Smarter AI for All. Technology featured will include ground-breaking AI for Good projects, hybrid AI to empower both individuals and enterprises, and proven ways to fast-track and deploy generative AI.

The company will also discuss its ongoing investment and collaboration with partners to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-ready, AI-enabled, and AI-optimized AI devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services for customers. The industry’s top partners will all join Lenovo on stage to discuss what’s next and build on the key product launches and new services announced earlier this year, including:

With Intel, Lenovo was among the first to launch AI-enabled PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors in the beginning of this year.

With AMD, Lenovo brought AI laptops with 3rd Gen Ryzen AI processors to market across consumers, commercial, and SMB users.

With Qualcomm and Microsoft, Lenovo announced the first Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite: the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

With NVIDIA, Lenovo launched new Hybrid AI solutions that deliver the powerful generative AI applications to every enterprise and cloud to bring transformation capabilities to every industry through new AI professional services and Lenovo’s Spatial Computing Appliance of digital twin technology.

Tech World will feature a keynote session by Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, who will discuss Lenovo’s latest innovations and strategies in pursuit of “Smarter AI for All.” He will showcase the technologies making hybrid AI a reality for everyone, everywhere—at home, at work, and on the move.

Attendees can tune in in-person and virtually to experience how Lenovo uses hybrid AI to support large and small organizations. The latest technologies accelerate AI outcomes, scale and evolve private AI, and gain affordable and scalable access to metered GPU resources.

Additional Speakers include Lenovo’s newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Tolga Kurtoglu, Lenovo’s President of the Emerging Technology Group, Dr. Yong Rui, alongside partner speakers like Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD; Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel; Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft; Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta; and Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA .

Through virtual content that can be explored anytime, Tech World ‘24 will be live-streamed across multiple time zones and hosted on-demand following the main broadcast. To register and see a full agenda of speakers, please visit Lenovo Tech World ’24.

