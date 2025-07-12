EzUrja’s E- Way Hubs to Power Himachal’s Green Corridors

Shimla, India – 12 July 2025 – As Himachal Pradesh expedites towards becoming India’s first Green Energy/EV State by 2026, EzUrja, a pioneer in clean energy and EV charging solutions, is proud to announce its strategic initiative to deploy advanced EV charging infrastructure tailored for State’s hilly terrains. With localised manufacturing of EV Chargers, highway charging development, and mobile EV charging solutions, EzUrja’s E-Way Hubs aim to play a pivotal role in this green transition envisioned for the people of the State as well as for the tourists.

Himachal’s ambitious EV roadmap—targeting 15% EV sales by 2025 and 100% by 2030—is already gaining full momentum. Nearly 5000 electric vehicles have been registered, and 402 EV charging stations have been approved across government rest houses and key travel corridors. With the state Governments procuring up to 300 electric buses and targeting 3,000 government vehicles to be replaced by EVs this year alone, the state is moving decisively towards electrification. Additionally, six national highways have been declared green corridors for focused EV development driven by an active team of the Department of Transport.

“Electric mobility in mountainous terrain requires more than just charging as it needs innovation, uninterrupted charging services, comfort halting and a deep understanding of local and climatic challenges. That’s exactly what we bring,” said Rohit Agarwal Spokesperson at EzUrja. “Our solutions are made in Himachal, for Himachal—weather-proof, terrain-ready, to be powered by green energy from the State. By manufacturing locally and innovating for local needs, we are aligning with Himachal Pradesh’s environmental and economic goals.”

Hilly regions like Himachal Pradesh present unique challenges for EV adoption—from steeper power consumption during uphill driving to limited highway charging access. EzUrja is contributing through targeted initiatives that align seamlessly with the government’s green vision, starting with the green corridor highway connecting Shimla to Chamba.

Highway Charging Infrastructure : Plans are underway to establish world-class EV hubs having 60 EV Chargers to start with for types of EVs supported with way-side amenities with glocal appeal offering quality food, restrooms, facilities and engagement center as EVs are charged and travelers access enhanced services, safe & comfortable environment.

Locally manufactured, Robust Weatherproof designs: EzUrja's EV chargers, manufactured in the Himachal Pradesh Unit, are designed to endure the region's challenging weather and terrain ensuring provisions of constant & quality maintenance.

Mobile & Microgrid Solutions: From mobile charging for remote areas to microgrid-integrated hubs, EzUrja is leveraging its Kolkata EV Hub experience to bring renewable-powered, reliable charging to the hills.

EzUrja’s move comes at a crucial juncture, showcasing a significant step towards promoting faster EV adoption in the region. Manufacturing its chargers at its Himachal Pradesh unit, EzUrja is providing not just the technical customization for the region’s needs but also creating local employment and bolstering the state’s green industrial base.

Ashhok Kapoor, EzUrja Group MD said, “Himachal Pradesh has shown commendable leadership in clean energy. We are proud to partner in this journey and help make sustainable transportation accessible and scalable in even the most remote areas.”

EzUrja’s conjoined working with the State is to ensure EV Charger provisions across all possible identified sites, e-way hubs and poised to support this transition by easing range anxiety and ensuring reliable access to charging infrastructure across key routes.

By tapping into the state’s clean hydroelectric capacity and promoting eco-tourism through sustainable mobility, EzUrja’s locally manufactured, terrain-ready solutions are well positioned to strengthen the state’s EV ecosystem. The company’s expertise in developing both static and mobile charging infrastructure positions them well to contribute to Himachal Pradesh’s goal of becoming a leading state in EV adoption, even in its challenging hilly terrain. With a focus on highways and tourism circuits, EzUrja aims to help power a greener future in the “Abode of Gods.”