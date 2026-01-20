Findability Sciences to Host Global Sugar AI Summit 2026 in Baramati

Findability Sciences announced that the Global Sugar AI Summit 2026 will be held on February 8, 2026, in Baramati, Maharashtra. Co-hosted by Agriculture Development Trust Baramati, Pantaleon Sugar Holdings, and UPCSC (University/Platform for Collaborative Sugarcane Science), and supported by sponsors Stomata Labs and Urja Bio Systems, the Summit will convene sugar producers, agritech innovators, policymakers and practitioners to accelerate practical, outcome-driven AI adoption across the sugar value chain.

India remains one of the world’s largest sugar producers, yet key growing regions—including parts of Marathwada—continue to face challenges such as water scarcity, climate variability and operational inefficiencies. Applied artificial intelligence offers powerful solutions to these challenges by helping farmers and mill operators improve yields, optimise water and input usage, enhance irrigation planning and strengthen mill-level operations. These gains contribute directly to rural economic resilience, sustainability and improved livelihoods across sugarcane-producing districts.

“At a time when agricultural communities are navigating increasing climate uncertainty and market complexity, the Global Sugar AI Summit is focused on real-world impact,” said Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO, Findability Sciences. “The Summit connects advanced AI capabilities with the everyday realities of farmers and mill leaders—enabling better decision-making, higher productivity, stronger sustainability and long-term rural prosperity.”

Summit Focus Areas

The Global Sugar AI Summit 2026 will feature actionable insights and practical frameworks designed to deliver measurable value:

Real-World AI Case Studies: Demonstrations of AI improving crop yield, water efficiency, input optimisation and mill operations

Collaborative Roundtables: Practitioner-led discussions among farmers, mill managers, agronomists and technology partners on challenges, lessons learned and scalable best practices

Operational Frameworks: Practical guidance on data readiness, governance, organisational change and implementation strategies to move AI beyond pilot projects

Ecosystem Conversations: Strategic dialogues involving government bodies, industry leaders, research institutions, co-hosts and sponsors to foster coordinated innovation and adoption pathways

Advancing National Agricultural Priorities

Beyond the sugar sector, the Summit underscores AI’s broader impact on Indian agriculture—supporting water-use efficiency, climate resilience, supply chain strengthening, job creation and the adoption of next-generation agritech solutions. These outcomes align closely with national priorities to boost farm productivity, enhance sustainability and increase farmer incomes across rural India.

Co-Hosts & Sponsors

The Summit is co-hosted by Agriculture Development Trust Baramati, Pantaleon Sugar Holdings, and UPCSC, with sponsorship support from Stomata Labs and Urja Bio Systems, reflecting a strong collaborative commitment to advancing practical, AI-driven transformation in the sugar industry.