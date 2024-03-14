From Briefs to Bytes – Best Legal Website to Receive WebAward

Boston, MA, March 14, 2024 — The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best legal websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 industries, including legal websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for legal websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2024.

“In the legal sector, a website often forms the initial impression prospective clients garner of a law firm. With the web development landscape in the legal industry being notably competitive, firms stand to gain from an unbiased assessment of their digital initiatives,” remarked William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Typically, legal websites tend to err on the side of caution, reflecting the industry’s inherent conservatism. Yet, they excel in delivering user-friendliness, thoughtful design, and comprehensive content. The WebAward Competition presents a singular chance for law firms to spotlight their websites, earning accolades for crafting an online presence that is both engaging and informative, while also pleasing to the eye.”

Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the legal category is judged against other legal entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.

All legal entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best Legal Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.

Past winners of the Best Legal Website include:

2023 – CIE Legal for CEI Legal Website

2022 – Thomson Reuters – Findlaw for The Law Offices of Andrew M. Doktofsky, PC.

2021 – Scorpion for The McClellan Law Firm

2020 – Zola Media for Surprenant & Beneski

2019 – Zola Creative Media, LLC for Disability Law Group

2018 – Duo Consulting for Much Shelist, P.C.

2017 – Goodwin for Goodwin Website

2016 – Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP for www.msk.com

2015 – Firmseek, Inc. for Weinberg Wheeler Website Design and Development Project

2014 – Postali LLC for Staver Law Group

2013 – Shine Lawyers for Shine Lawyers Website

2012 – Scorpion Design, Inc for Crary Buchanan Website

2011 – Clark/Nikdel/Powell for Peterson & Myers Website

2010 – WilmerHale for WilmerHale Careers

2009 – Thomson-FindLaw for Law Offices of Lisa L. Maki

2008 – The Attorney Store for GetLegal.com

2007 – carbonhouse, inc. for Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, PLLC

2006 – Thomson-FindLaw for Yanowitch Law, P.A.

2005 – Frost Brown Todd LLC for Frost Brown Todd LLC Attorneys at Law

2004 – Saturno Design LLC for Pierce Atwood – Attorneys at Law

2003 – Pepper Hamilton LLP for www.pepperlaw.com

2002 – Lane Powell Spears Lubersky LLP for Lanepowell.com

Legal Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2024 Best Legal Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.

