Garuda Aerospace Receives Medium Class RPTO Authorization from DGCA

4 January 2024; National: Leading drone company Garuda Aerospace continues to lead the way in the adoption of drones for various applications across industries. In yet another milestone in India’s drone-tech ecosystem, Garuda Aerospace has now received authorisation for RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) for Small and Medium Class drones. This authorisation from DGCA positions Garuda Aerospace as the first and only drone company in India to have a dual certification for training and manufacturing of small and medium class drones. The combined authorisation for manufacturing and pilot training for small and medium size drones enables Garuda Aerospace to accelerate its training and manufacturing capabilities, thus supporting the company’s efforts in the adoption of drones and allied technology.

The DGCA authorisation allows Garuda Aerospace to strengthen its support to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative that aims to empower 15,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones. The authorisation also enables Garuda Aerospace to achieve its target of training one lakh youth across India to become drone pilots. Moreover, certification supports the company’s DE&I initiative, Equality Drone Training Program that empowers persons with disabilities.

Garuda Aerospace’s growing range of small and medium drones are designed for diverse applications. While small class drones are ideal for surveillance and monitoring, photography, etc, medium drones excel in applications spanning agricultural mapping, spraying, infrastructure inspection, delivery and load carrying services, emergency response among others.

Speaking on this milestone, Garuda Aerospace’s Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, said, “At Garuda Aerospace, we strive for excellence and this dual certification by DGCA for training and manufacturing of small and medium drones is a testament to our efforts and the vision we have for our company and our country. We are humbled by this authorisation and extend our thanks to DGCA. We firmly believe that drones have the power to support and transform numerous sectors. While the benefits of drones and drone technology are being realised gradually, these certifications from DGCA and the support and confidence from the government are paving the way for the steadfast adoption of drones in India. We are confident that these combined efforts will position India as a hub in the global market.”

Extending support various initiatives, Garuda Aerospace recently deployed over 1000 drones for demonstrations as a part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Garuda Aerospace had previously received its Type Certificate and RPTO Authorisation from DGCA for its Garuda Kisan Drones. The company also most recently received its second Type Certification from DGCA for medium class drones. Backed by former Indian Cricket team captain M S Dhoni as an investor, Garuda Aerospace has been at the helm of innovation in India’s drone ecosystem. Following the launch of the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative, Garuda Aerospace announced its plans of expediting its Initial Public Offering (IPO).