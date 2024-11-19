Gcore and Ezditek Launch Joint Venture to Accelerate Building, Training, and Deploying AI Solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The joint venture will provide high-performance AI infrastructure optimized for advanced AI workloads while maximizing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 19, 2024 – Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, and Ezditek, an innovator in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), have launched a joint venture focused on providing high-performance AI infrastructure in the KSA. The joint venture will develop an ‘AI factory’, which can be used for building, training, and deploying generative AI solutions locally and across the globe.

The joint venture brings together Gcore’s expertise in cloud-based AI infrastructure and Ezditek’s innovative approach to sustainable and AI-centric data center design and build. The joint venture is the result of an agreement signed by Gcore and Ezditek in May 2024 and will support the KSA’s position as a leading global AI hub. The incorporation process of the joint venture is currently underway and is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the General Authority for Competition in the KSA.

“We are excited to join forces with Ezditek in building this groundbreaking AI factory. By combining our cloud services and AI infrastructure capabilities with Ezditek’s expertise in data center development, we are setting a new standard for AI infrastructure in the region,” said Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore.

The AI factory will be deployed in an Ezditek data center and be home to tens of thousands of GPUs that will empower organizations to train and deploy sophisticated generative AI models. This will enable the rapid training and development of predictive analytics models, deep data analysis, and process optimization, as well as a growing number of AI use cases.

“Over the last six months, we have worked in collaboration with Gcore to identify areas where we can deliver the most value for customers, and support the KSA’s vision for AI leadership. Together, we are developing an AI factory purpose-built for enabling and accelerating AI innovation and adoption,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “We’re extremely proud to be working with a global leader in AI enablement and bringing a visionary approach to AI innovation to market in the KSA.”

“This partnership will accelerate the adoption of AI and cloud computing solutions, benefiting businesses and citizens alike,” said Eng. Bassam Al-Bassam, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure at MCIT. Al-Bassam also pointed out that this partnership will boost digital investment and national digital capacity in Saudi Arabia, underpinned by its digital capabilities and reliable infrastructure.