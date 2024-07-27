GenRocket Unveils a Single Platform for Provisioning Any Kind of Test Data

Ojai, CA, July 27, 2024 –GenRocket, the leading synthetic data generation technology provider, today announced a unified platform for meeting all test and training data requirements. GenRocket’s TDA platform is designed to address the diverse and complex test data requirements of modern organizations. By integrating traditional TDM functions—such as copying, subsetting, and masking production data—with the ability to dynamically generate synthetic data, GenRocket offers a single, unified platform that transforms how organizations handle test data.

Enhancing Security and Compliance

Executive stakeholders, including Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), and Chief Information Officers (CIOs), are acutely aware of the risks associated with using production data in software testing and other non-production environments. The introduction of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) in testing scenarios can lead to costly data breaches and non-compliance with global data privacy laws such as GDPR and CCPA. GenRocket’s TDA platform mitigates these risks by securing and automating test data provisioning, ensuring compliance and reducing the potential for data breaches.

Empowering Agile Development and Enhancing Software Quality

GenRocket’s TDA platform supports agile development processes, enabling development and test teams to jointly develop product features, appropriate test cases and the precise data needed to fully meet testing objectives. Design-Driven Data, central to GenRocket’s approach, allows for the creation of synthetic data in any volume, variety, or format that is mapped to the needs of each test case. This methodology ensures comprehensive testing and high software quality, supporting faster release cycles and improving the overall customer experience.

A Unique Enterprise-Class Platform for Data Provisioning

Unlike traditional TDM, which relies on production data, GenRocket’s TDA platform utilizes dynamic synthetic data generation. This innovative approach eliminates the limitations of production data, such as the lack of required data variety, the need for manual data to augment production data, and the requirement for expensive storage infrastructure. GenRocket’s platform eliminates these limitations with dynamically generated synthetic data, delivering complete and accurate data for any testing or training data requirement on-demand.

Scalability and Flexibility for Global Data Provisioning

GenRocket’s TDA platform is designed for enterprise-class scalability, combining advanced data provisioning technologies with distributed self-service and seamless integration with automated release pipelines. This flexibility ensures that companies can meet diverse data provisioning requirements, whether using synthetic or production data, and supports the evolutionary adoption of synthetic data.

Driving Higher Efficiency and Cost Savings

One of the most compelling advantages of GenRocket’s TDA platform is its ability to deliver data directly into any automated test environment. By streamlining the testing process and enabling developers and testers to self-provision data, GenRocket reduces the time and effort required for software testing. This acceleration of the software development lifecycle results in significant cost savings and enhanced efficiency.

The Future of Data Provisioning with GenRocket

With over 700 data generators and support for more than 100 data formats, GenRocket’s TDA platform offers unmatched flexibility to meet any test data or training data challenge. This versatility, combined with the platform’s focus on automation, ensures that companies can achieve comprehensive and complete software testing and develop more accurate AI-based applications.

Stay ahead in the digital age with GenRocket’s TDA platform. Schedule a product demonstration today and discover how our innovative approach can enhance security, compliance, and efficiency for your organization.