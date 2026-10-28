GMGN vs Banana Gun: Use One to Find the Wallet, the Other to Copy It

GMGN is a meme trading site, app and Telegram bot best known for smart money tracking. Per GMGN’s docs, its own copy trade is Solana-only, capped at 10 wallet copy tasks, and charges a 1% handling fee. Banana Gun copies wallets from Telegram on Solana and Robinhood Chain. You find the wallet on GMGN and copy it on Banana Gun.

A gmgn search comes down to two jobs: finding a wallet worth following, and following it without staring at a screen. GMGN covers the first directly and has its own copy trade for the second.

What does GMGN do?

Per GMGN’s docs (read 21 Oct 2026), the Track Smart Money feature follows smart money and KOL wallets and sends real-time notifications of their trades. The docs also tell you to check contract safety before copying.

Around that sit an X Tracker and a Wallet Radar. Anti-MEV submission has three modes: Off, Reduced and Secure. On cost, the docs say it plainly: “GMGN only charges a 1% handling fee for a single transaction.”

GMGN’s wallet pages show realized profit, buys and sells, and tags such as “kol”, “fomo” and “smart_degen”.

Banana Gun covers the other half. It is a Telegram trading bot with limit orders and copy trading, and Banana Gun Pro is its web terminal. Per bananagun.io (read 29 Sep 2026), it runs on eight networks.

How to find a wallet worth copying on GMGN

Open a wallet page and read three things first: 30-day realized profit, the buy and sell counts, and the tags. Skip the all-time number, which only covers the past.

Take frank, the trader behind @frankdegods. GMGN on 20 Oct 2026 showed +$447,431 realized over 30 days, an 11.6% return, from 455 buys and 512 sells. His Solana address is 498g1rVnFcnjBjpfw1xyqA1WvgQXUU8RWuELjxkjAayQ.

Fomo does not show wallet addresses. Fomo Wallet Finder, a third-party tool, turns a fomo.family handle into one, and its GMGN link for frank resolves to his GMGN wallet page (tested 21 Oct 2026).

For the on-chain basics, Banana Gun’s blog explains how to copy trade on Solana.

Now the counterexample. Fomo Wallet Finder listed point farm capital at $10M all-time PnL on 30 Sep 2026. GMGN on 20 Oct 2026 showed -$1,163,571 realized over 30 days, a -26.8% return, on 12,490 buys and 3,019 sells.

On 8 Oct the same 30-day figure was -$303,240. Its address is Beqv6dzTcjV2eodo8RRXCiCcnSYrS1vkQKhfqwHXqeit.

GMGN copy trade or Banana Gun copy trade?

GMGN’s docs say “only the SOL chain supports wallet copying”, with a maximum of 10 copy tasks. You buy by “Fixed buy” or “Maximum follow-buy”. For sells you pick proportional follow-up selling, no follow selling, or take profit and stop loss, including batch rules.

GMGN also filters on market cap, liquidity, token creation time, minimum pool burnt ratio, and minimum and maximum copy amount. GMGN’s docs offer take profit and stop loss on copy trades, batch rules included, and a token creation-time filter Banana Gun’s docs do not list.

Banana Gun’s Solana docs give you “Buy Fixed”, “Buy Percent”, “Buy Exact” and a “Max Buy” cap. “Copy Sells” is a toggle, and “Setup Limit Order” lets you attach buy or sell limit orders from the copy trade menu.

The guardrails are “Buy Only Once” (a token is blocked for 7 days after your first buy), “Spending Limit” (a total per wallet), “Tax Limit”, “Min Market Cap”, “Max Market Cap” and a “Blocked Tokens” list.

Copy trading runs on Solana, Robinhood Chain, Ethereum, Base and almost all chains, and Banana Gun charges 1% on Solana.

Pick GMGN’s copy trade if you want everything in one place and your list fits inside 10 wallets. Pick Banana Gun if you want a total “Spending Limit” per wallet and “Buy Only Once”.

How to move a GMGN wallet into Banana Gun, a Telegram trading bot

Fund your Banana Gun wallet first. The Solana docs ask for at least 0.1 SOL, sent to the address /wallets shows.

Copy the Solana address from the GMGN wallet page. In the Telegram trading bot, open “Copy Trading” from the start menu or send /copytrade, then tap “New Copy Trade”.

Paste the address, add a description such as “GMGN frank”, select your wallets, set sizing and limits, then toggle “Inactive” to “Active”.

For sizing, “Buy Fixed” keeps every copy the same amount whatever the leader buys. “Max Market Cap” is a ceiling: the docs example is Max $500K, where a buy at $600K does not copy. That filter also skips the wallet’s larger-cap winners.

What do GMGN’s numbers not tell you?

Take frank’s windows. GMGN showed his last 7 days at -$1,339 on 15 buys and 28 sells, against +$447,431 over 30 days (20 Oct 2026).

On 8 Oct 2026 the 30-day figure was +$863,301. A window is not a forecast.

Realized profit also ignores open positions. A wallet can print a green month while holding a bag that is down, or a red one while holding a bag that is up.

Copy fills land after the leader. On a fast move your price is worse, and the more people copy one wallet, the further behind you land. With “Copy Sells” on, you exit after frank does, and he made 512 sells in 30 days.

Banana Gun’s docs carry their own warning: some target wallets buy pump-and-dumps or honeypots and use copy traders as exit liquidity, so review a wallet’s recent trades before you switch it on.