GoDaddy bets big on AI for new domain name recommendations

National, May 16, 2024 – GoDaddy is harnessing the power of AI to help everyone find the right domain name for themselves, their organization, or their business. AI Domain Search is designed to deliver personalized domain suggestions tailored to each user’s unique needs, helping to enhance branding and facilitate more accurate customer exposure for entrepreneurs and businesses alike.

By simply inputting a business description or keywords users receive creative and unique domain name options that aligns with users’ brand identity and vision. GoDaddy uses generative AI to provide users with personalized and brandable domain name suggestions based on their business description, idea, product, or service.

“AI is a game changer for small businesses and empowers them to work smarter by automating tasks like content creation, product descriptions or social media management, and now, domain search. At GoDaddy, we are dedicated to empowering small businesses with latest tools and technologies that will help them leverage their business effectively to sustain in today’s competitive landscape. GoDaddy’s AI tools can help entrepreneurs elevate their brand’s narrative effortlessly and all from one software platform,” said Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing, GoDaddy India.

This latest addition follows the release of GoDaddy Studio with AI, which creates professional-looking content for a business or personal brand. Anyone can easily and quickly produce engaging content without needing advanced design skills. This free tool is available for anyone looking to enhance their online presence and take advantage of branded content for their social media channels, website, customer email communications, and more.

Furthering its mission to support small businesses, the GoDaddy’s Prompt Library allows entrepreneurs to use this free tool to learn how AI can streamline their workflows, saving them valuable time while accelerating the growth of their business. This carefully curated collection is designed to assist entrepreneurs in various business tasks including content creation, social media management, and simplification of customer service.