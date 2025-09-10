Guardsquare Highlights Research Showing Organizations Shifting from Mobile Security Overconfidence to Proactive Protection

BOSTON and LEUVEN, Belgium – Sept. 9, 2025 – Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security products, is highlighting new findings from a study conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group[1], which reveal how widespread overconfidence in mobile app security is driving a fundamental shift in organizational priorities. While 93% of organizations believe their current protections are sufficient, the reality that 62% suffered mobile app breaches in the past year—averaging nine incidents each—is driving a move toward more proactive, comprehensive security strategies that balance development speed with robust protection.

The pressure to accelerate release cycles compounds this blind spot, with 71% of organizations admitting speed has compromised mobile app security.

“The data is clear, and the perceived trade-off between speed and security is a false choice that is costing organizations,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare. “When developers are under immense pressure to release new features, and security is seen as a roadblock, they are forced to sacrifice protection for time-to-market. This reactive, fire-fighting approach is unsustainable. What’s needed is a proactive, integrated strategy where security is an enabler, not a hindrance.”

The report’s key findings expose the critical vulnerabilities organizations leave unaddressed:

Low adoption of proactive defenses: Almost 70% of organizations don’t use obfuscation to protect their mobile apps, and 60% lack Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), leaving their apps vulnerable to both static and dynamic analysis.

iOS apps are not immune: Challenging a long-held industry myth, more than 70% of organizations believe that iOS apps pose a moderate or higher level security risk.

Consequences extend beyond the balance sheet: The impacts of security incidents extend beyond the average reported cost. More than half of respondents (54%) reported application downtime, 48% experienced data leakage, and 41% suffered a loss of consumer trust.