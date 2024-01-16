HCLTech collaborates with SAP to boost innovation and adoption of Generative AI

NEW YORK, US and NOIDA, India, Jan 16, 2023—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced a collaboration with SAP SE to boost innovation and accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (Gen AI). Through the collaboration, HCLTech will partner with SAP to develop solutions that enable businesses to achieve better outcomes and accelerate business transformation.

Together with SAP, HCLTech plans to create a repository of Gen AI use cases specific to SAP software. These use cases will complement cloud solutions from SAP and help customers explore the potential of enhancing SAP solutions with Gen AI. By bringing together HCLTech’s engineering expertise across various industries with SAP Business Technology Platform® (SAP BTP), HCLTech aims to deliver innovative solutions that boost employee productivity, streamline operations, accelerate application development and optimize business processes.

HCLTech also plans to establish a dedicated Gen AI Center of Excellence (Gen AI CoE). The primary focus of the Gen AI CoE will be to develop industry-specific solutions that leverage the transformative potential of Generative AI and SAP BTP. These solutions will enable clients to quickly adopt and expand their capabilities using a wide range of tools provided in SAP BTP, including low-code and no-code capabilities. Furthermore, these solutions will offer essential enterprise technology functionalities, such as security, forward compatibility (making upgrades easier), and integration with SAP BTP.

“We are excited about our ever-expanding partnership with SAP. Now, we are extending our collaboration to help enterprises embrace Gen AI ethically and responsibly. Through SAP advancements in Business AI and machine learning, enterprises can acquire valuable insights into their operations, enhance decision-making processes and attain remarkable success,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head – Ecosystems, HCLTech. “Generative AI holds immense potential to revolutionize business processes and transform entire industries,” said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Together with partners like HCLTech, we can leverage the Generative AI capabilities of SAP Business Technology Platform to create AI-enabled solutions and tools for business that are relevant, reliable, and responsible, and will empower customers to swiftly adopt and create innovations that deliver actual business outcomes.”

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities, from chip development to business process optimization. Leveraging strategic partnerships with SAP and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.