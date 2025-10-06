HCLTech joins MIT Media Lab in the US to collaborate on next-gen AI research

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Oct 06, 2025 — HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has joined the MIT Media Lab, a world-renowned research and innovation ecosystem at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that brings together pioneering research and forward-thinking enterprises. This new engagement reflects HCLTech’s ongoing commitment to shaping the future of AI and accelerating breakthroughs in emerging technology areas, such as quantum computing, through collaborative innovation.

HCLTech will have access to MIT Media Lab’s research and networks, enabling it to deepen engagement with faculty, researchers and innovators in next-generation technologies, particularly AI. This will also enable HCLTech to co-develop projects that could translate meaningful AI innovation into impactful and scalable solutions.