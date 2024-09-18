HCLTech launches suite of Salesforce-based solutions to advance GenAI capabilities across industries

New York And Noida India, September 18th, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today launched a suite of Salesforce-based solutions to empower enterprises with essential GenAI capabilities.

The advanced suite of solutions includes: HCLTech InFusion for Energy and Utilities, HCLTech InFusion for Financial Services, HCLTech InFusion for Healthcare, HCLTech InFusion for Case Management and HCLTech InFusion for Org Migration and Insight.

The solutions enable enterprises across industry verticals to optimize resource utilization, streamline operations, accelerate decision-making and enhance user experiences.

“We are excited to showcase how HCLTech and Salesforce continue to drive transformation and deliver tangible outcomes for our clients worldwide. HCLTech InFusion Solution Suite, built on Salesforce Industry Cloud and infused with GenAI, is designed to unlock new business potential,” said Sadagopan Singam, EVP, Global Head of SaaS and Commercial Applications, HCLTech.

HCLTech is a Groundbreaker Sponsor at Dreamforce 2024, to be held in San Francisco from September 17-19. The annual event brings together the global Salesforce community to learn, network and exchange insights.

Visit booth #601 for live demos of the Infusion Salesforce Suite.