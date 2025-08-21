HCLTech strengthens industry-academia collaboration through Campus Connect at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management

NOIDA, India, August 21, 2025—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, held its flagship Campus Connect event, HCLTech Talks at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management in Greater Noida. Over 600 engineering students attended a session on the future of software engineering, exploring new trends and career paths.

The initiative reflects HCLTech’s commitment to fostering innovation and talent in academic settings. Since its launch in January 2025, the HCLTech Talks – Campus Connect Program has reached over 7,000 students across India, engaging them through a dynamic blend of virtual and on-campus sessions. Monthly virtual Tech Talks have connected with more than 1,500 engineering colleges, while live, in-person events have enabled over 3,000 students to interact directly with industry leaders on technology and career topics.

The session at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management was led by Dr. Himanshu Tagra, SDU Head, ERS at HCLTech, who discussed the impact of generative AI (GenAI) on software development.

“Today’s students are not just preparing for the future—they’re actively shaping it. I see a generation deeply curious about emerging technologies like Generative AI and eager to understand their real-world impact. As GenAI continues to transform industries such as retail and healthcare, it’s essential for aspiring engineers to stay agile and evolve alongside these advancements. Success in this dynamic landscape will be anchored in strong technical foundations, self-driven learning, and an openness to continuous change,” said Himanshu Tagra. “The HCLTech Talks session provided our students with valuable insights into the future of software engineering and the evolving role of GenAI in development. It was heartening to see our students engage so actively, asking thoughtful questions and drawing connections between academic concepts and industry applications. We are grateful to HCLTech for facilitating this dialogue and look forward to more such impactful sessions that inspire and empower our learners,” said Prof. Manju Khatri, Director Training and Placement at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management.

HCLTech offers programs such as HCLTech Talks, which aim to provide young individuals with skills, industry knowledge and collaborative learning opportunities relevant to the digital economy.