Honda Launches 2025 Livo: Live Life, Livo Style

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches New 2025 Livo

‘Live Life, Livo Style’

Mumbai, 20 January 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the new OBD2B compliant Livo. Designed for young urban commuters, the new Livo offers a bold design along with cutting-edge technology to enhance the riding experience. The prices of the 2025 Honda Livo start at Rs. 83,080 ex-showroom Delhi.

Introducing the updated Livo, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the new 2025 Livo. At Honda, we are committed to setting new standards in the commuter motorcycle segment. The 2025 Livo reflects our dedication to delivering a premium experience for our customers in the 110cc category with its vibrant styling and new features. We are confident that the new Livo will strongly cater to the diverse needs of Indian riders.” Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Honda Livo has been a trusted choice for our customers and with the 2025 model, we aim to further strengthen its position in the market. The integration of OBD2B technology underscores Honda’s commitment to sustainability and compliance with evolving regulations. By enhancing both technology and aesthetics, we aim to offer our customers a motorcycle that seamlessly combines innovation and practicality. We believe that it will be a trusted companion for riders across India to Live Life, Livo Style.”

New Livo: Vibrant Design and Advanced Technology

Designed with a blend of sportiness and practicality, the updated Livo gets stand-out elements including a muscular fuel tank with chiseled tank shrouds, and striking graphics on the body panels. It will be available in two variants, Drum and Disc, with three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes and Pearl Siren Blue.

The new Livo now features a Fully Digital instrument cluster, which provides a host of information including real-time mileage, distance to empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator and Eco indicator. Adding safety element, this commuter motorcycle continues to get a side stand engine cut off feature.

Powering the Livo is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2B compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. This engine churns out 6.47 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 RPM, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.