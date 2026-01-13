Honeywell Launches AI-Powered Smart Shopping Platform with Google Cloud for Personalized In-Store Experience

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today unveiled its AI-enabled Smart Shopping Platform, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and 66degrees, designed to revolutionize the in-store retail experience. Leveraging Google’s Gemini and Vertex AI technologies, the platform brings digitally enhanced personalization, product guidance, and navigation to physical retail stores.

The solution allows shoppers to effortlessly locate products, compare options, and discover relevant alternatives when items are unavailable—making in-store shopping more convenient and enjoyable. Retailers benefit from an “out-of-the-box” AI solution without needing an in-house AI team.

David Barker, President of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services, said:

“There is nothing more frustrating than roaming a store unable to find the last item on your list. The Smart Shopping Platform solves these pain points, creating a seamless experience for shoppers while enabling retailers to enhance operations.”

Built on Honeywell’s Mobility Edge™ platform and powered by Google Cloud AI, the Smart Shopping Platform connects a retailer’s digital data to the physical store. Features include:

Personalized Recommendations: Shoppers can link loyalty accounts to receive suggestions based on purchase history, preferences, complementary products, and ongoing promotions.

Store Navigation: Step-by-step guidance helps customers find products quickly.

Alternative Suggestions: AI-driven recommendations mirror e-commerce convenience when products are out of stock.

Employee Assistance: Retail associates using devices like Honeywell CT70 can provide instant, expert guidance to shoppers, enhancing customer service.

Jose Gomes, Vice President, Retail and CPG, Google Cloud, added:

“This collaboration turns Honeywell devices into intelligent assistants for both shoppers and staff, streamlining store operations and delivering a frictionless shopping journey. It’s a win-win for retailers and consumers alike.”

The platform will be available to retailers starting February 2026, supporting major grocery chains, department stores, specialty retailers, and more.