How to Build an Augmented Reality App: Guide for Business Owners

Are you thinking of building an augmented reality app?

This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you kick things off.

And whether you’re looking to build a comprehensive software system from scratch or incorporate new features into an existing platform, Volpis is here to assist. Consistently recognized as one of the top software development companies on Clutch, the Volpis team has spent years providing custom AR app development services to startups and established businesses across diverse industries. Their recommendations are rooted in their wealth of expertise.

How to create an augmented reality app

Building an augmented reality (AR) app can give your business a competitive edge by offering innovative ways to engage customers and streamline operations. If you’re a business owner considering this venture, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process.

Step 1: Define Your Business Goals

Before diving into development, clarify what you want to achieve with your AR app. Are you aiming to enhance customer experience, boost sales, improve training, or something else? Clear goals will guide your development process and ensure the app aligns with your business strategy.

Step 2: Understand Your Target Audience

Know who your app is for. Understanding your audience’s needs, preferences, and tech-savviness will help you design an app that resonates with them. Whether it’s customers, employees, or partners, tailor the app’s features to deliver value to your audience.

Step 3: Research AR Technology

Familiarize yourself with the basics of AR technology and its applications in your industry. Look into AR platforms like ARKit (iOS) and ARCore (Android), and explore how competitors are using AR. This research will help you make informed decisions during the development process.

Step 4: Choose the Right Development Partner

Unless you have an in-house tech team, you’ll need to hire a development partner. Look for a company or team with experience in AR app development, a strong portfolio, and a clear understanding of your business needs. Check reviews, ask for references, and ensure they can deliver on your vision.

Step 5: Plan Your App’s Features

Work with your development partner to outline the app’s features. Whether it’s product visualization, virtual try-ons, interactive training, or real-time navigation, list out what you want the app to do. Prioritize features based on their impact on your business goals and budget.

Step 6: Create a Budget and Timeline

Set a realistic budget for your AR app project. Consider costs for development, design, testing, and post-launch support. Also, establish a timeline for each phase of the project, from initial planning to launch, and ensure your development partner can meet these deadlines.

Step 7: Develop and Test

Once planning is complete, the development phase begins. Your partner will build the app, integrating AR technology with your desired features. Regularly review progress and provide feedback. Thoroughly test the app to ensure it works smoothly and delivers the intended experience.

Step 8: Launch and Market Your App

When your app is ready, launch it on relevant platforms (App Store, Google Play). Invest in a marketing campaign to promote the app, highlighting its unique features and benefits. Use social media, email marketing, and other channels to reach your audience and encourage downloads.

Step 9: Monitor Performance and Gather Feedback

Post-launch, monitor your app’s performance using analytics tools. Track user engagement, feedback, and any technical issues. Use this data to make informed updates and improvements, ensuring your app continues to meet user needs and business objectives.

Step 10: Plan for Updates and Maintenance

Technology evolves quickly, and so do user expectations. Plan for regular updates to keep your app relevant and functional. Address bugs, introduce new features, and adapt to changes in AR technology to maintain a competitive edge.

Final Thoughts

Building an AR app is a significant investment, but with careful planning and execution, it can offer substantial returns. By following this guide, business owners can create an AR app that not only enhances customer experience but also drives growth and innovation.

If you’re looking to build an augmented reality app for your business, you can reach out to the Volpis team via info@volpis.com with any questions and concerns.