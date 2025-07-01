IFS acquires TheLoops to launch the Industrial AI workforce – the first agent platform built for mission critical operations

New AI Agentic platform makes it simple to bring intelligent digital teammates into industrial workflows – contextual, compliant, and customer-centric from day one

Dubai, UAE, July 1, 2025 – IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced the acquisition of TheLoops, a cutting-edge innovator in autonomous AI agent technology. By applying TheLoops agentic capabilities in the industrial setting, IFS becomes the first vendor to offer an AI Agentic platform built specifically for the mission-critical assets and processes industries rely on.

IFS’s acquisition of TheLoops marks a shift from enterprise software that tracks work to software that does the work. It’s the first enterprise-grade AI agent platform designed to deliver resilience, productivity, and measurable ROI – not as a co-pilot, but as a co-worker – while keeping security and governance in check from day one.

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer, IFS, commented: “The opportunity AI presents to mission-critical industries is immense, but needs to be structured around real value capture. The agentic capabilities that TheLoops provides our customers will enable them to transform their processes, operational efficiency and how they differentiate in the Moments of Service they provide their customers.” He continued: “Our customers can leverage intelligent digital teammates who understand their business from day one, agents that speak their industrial language, follow their rules, and operate securely in their workflows. With TheLoops, we’re providing a platform that makes Industrial AI agentic, actionable, and available – at scale. This is IFS extending its lead in Industrial AI.”

TheLoops acquisition turbocharges the IFS solution, delivering a multi-agent environment where autonomous AI agents are not only composable and governed but also semantically aware of their operating environment. By embedding these AI agents across its industrial suite, IFS is creating a digital workforce purpose-built for regulated, asset-intensive sectors. Combining TheLoops AI agent platform with the IFS industry knowledge creates agents that:

Understand the semantics of an industry and business;

Participate in real enterprise workflows side-by-side with humans;

Adhere to customer-defined security, data access, and compliance standards;

Collaborate with specialized agents across integrated domains.

The result is a new era of automation, where intelligent agents continuously search, reason, and act to streamline operations, increase capacity, and free up skilled workers for higher-value tasks. It goes beyond traditional AI’s pattern recognition and prediction to enable truly autonomous decision-making and execution.

Somya Kapoor, CEO, TheLoops, said: “At TheLoops, our mission has always been to deliver AI that drives action, not just insight. By joining forces with IFS, we’re taking that vision to a whole new level. Together, we’re delivering AI autonomous agents that understand the real-world complexity of industrial environments – what work needs to be done, how to do it, and how to do it securely, ethically, and at scale. This isn’t experimental; it’s transformational. I’m incredibly excited to bring this innovation to customers around the world.”

Aly Pinder, Research Vice President, Aftermarket Services Strategies, IDC: “AI is disrupting our world, but nowhere is the potential impact more pronounced than in the Industrial setting. IFS’s acquisition of TheLoops is addressing a huge opportunity for asset intensive and service obsessed industries, where agentic decision making will enable organizations to rethink their digital workforce, so they can improve the way they serve their own customers. IFS is well-positioned to lead this shift in each of the industries it serves – bringing intelligent automation that’s not just smart, but situationally aware and operationally impactful.”