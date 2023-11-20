IIM Lucknow and Emeritus launch Chief Technology Officer Programme to Empower India’s Aspiring and Upcoming Strategic Technology Leaders

Mumbai, November 20, 2023: With the rapid technological integration and digital innovation taking place around the world, the role of Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) has been increasingly widening, and encompasses a whole-scale technological transformation, ranging from streamlining business models, and modernising technology for digital dividends, to enhancing customer experience. Recognising the pivotal role of a CTO in today’s world, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), a leading business school in India, has partnered with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, to launch the Chief Technology Officer Programme.

This high-impact 10-month programme is curated for new and evolving CTOs and CIOs who want to acquire the nuts and bolts of strategic acumen and innovation to unlock strategic technology leadership. The programme can also help seasoned technology leaders who want to establish strategic tech alignment to drive positive organisational impact and claim a C-suite position as well as business owners and leaders who want to harness technology and innovation to drive digital disruption, achieve and maintain competitive advantage, and spur business growth.

According to the Deloitte 2023 Global Technology Leadership Study, 36% of tech executives say they are generating revenue from data or technology, and another 16% plan to do it in the next two years. The role of CTOs is actively expanding and becoming fundamental not just for business growth but also for supporting the ESG functions of the company along with their sustainability goals. Keeping this expanding role in mind, IIM Lucknow’s Chief Technology Officer Programme’s module has been very carefully designed to acknowledge and train leaders for this role. The module includes Data Strategy, and Data Science Pipeline, Innovating for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics at the Cutting Edge, Leading in Generative AI, Blockchain, and Metaverse, Mastering Cloud Strategy and Adoption, Digitalization of Value Chain, Addressing Algorithmic Bias and Ethical Considerations Sustainability and imperative of ESG Cybersecurity among other topics.

This programme is designed to provide flexibility in learning for participants and includes 100% live online classes conducted by the esteemed IIM Lucknow faculty. It also includes a 3-day campus immersion for networking with CXO peers along with a capstone project, business simulations and real-world case studies. This programme has been designed to help professionals not only gain knowledge and learn about the leading technology functions but also to teach them how to use this knowledge to develop strong strategies and achieve organizational goals.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mr Mohan Kannegal, CEO, of India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “We are committed to bringing high-impact programmes for professionals to upskill, gain in-depth industry knowledge, and learn about the new developments integrating various sectors. The role of CTOs has expanded in the past few years, and we have confidence in the design and module of this programme, and its uniqueness in including essential learnings such as developing a CTO playbook and various new and essential technology integrating various sectors. We are confident that this programme will help these C-Suite leaders with actionable, objective insights to not just play catch-up in this rapidly evolving business world but enable alignment, smarter decisions and robust performance for their teams, drive innovation within their organisation and achieve long-term sustainable business growth. We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as IIM Lucknow to drive this growth among CTOs and thereby their organisations.”

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates/Diploma holders/Postgraduates with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. This programme will commence on December 30, 2023, with a fee of INR 5,00,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion and will be eligible to receive IIM Lucknow’s Executive Alumni Status which includes various benefits such as executive alumni status, and access to IIM Lucknow’s newsletters, among others.