Mumbai, July 25, 2024: As the automotive industry accelerates towards a sustainable future, the demand for professionals who can design and develop hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is surging. With the Indian government’s ambitious target of electrifying 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030, the industry needs skilled professionals who can bridge the gap between conventional automotive engineering and the rapidly evolving EV and Hybrid EV space. In response to the growing need for expertise in the rapidly evolving field of vehicle electrification, the Indian Institute of Delhi (IITD), acclaimed for its 2nd rank in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2023 rankings in Engineering, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Certificate Programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design.

This high-impact 6-month programme is specifically designed for engineers from mechanical, electrical, automotive, and allied areas seeking to establish a strong foundation in EV/HEV technology. It is also tailored for professionals transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine technology to EVs and HEVs. Additionally, it also caters to professionals aiming to fortify their existing expertise in the EV/HEV sector, providing them with the advanced knowledge and skills required to design and develop innovative, sustainable, and efficient hybrid electric vehicles that meet the industry’s evolving needs.

According to the report by Arthur D. Little titled Transforming India into a Global Automotive Hub: Roadmap for the Automotive Ecosystem, the Indian automotive industry is expected to be worth $1 trillion by 2035. Another report by research firm Counterpoint highlights that India’s EV market expected to grow by 66% in 2024. In order to meet this demand and bridge the gap in EV industry, there is a need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and manufacture hybrid electric vehicles. The IITD Certificate Programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design rightly integrates key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling providing participants with a comprehensive outlook to drive innovation.

The IITD Certificate Programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design includes live sessions delivered and designed by renowned IITD faculty in line with the FAME scheme, industry-oriented insights, a Capstone project guided by the top IITD faculty and an opportunity for networking in the automotive industry. It also includes an optional 1-day campus immersion at the IIT Delhi campus towards the end of the programme providing exposure to the facilities at the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). The modules of this programme include complexity of technology integration; energy storage systems; design, operation, & modelling of batteries; and automotive hybridisation and electrification (AHE) among others.