IIT Madras’ WSAI to showcase 100 AI & Data Science Research Projects at Annual Research Showcase 2026

Chennai, May : IIT MadrasWadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) will showcase around 100 projects during its Annual Research Showcase, scheduled to be held on Monday.

The event will bring together students, researchers, faculty members, industry professionals, and members of the academic community to explore the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science research emerging from IIT Madras. The research posters will be presented by researchers and students affiliated with WSAI and its interdisciplinary research centres and laboratories.

The showcase provides a platform for participants to engage with ongoing research across a wide range of domains, including applied AI and machine learning, generative AI and large language models, reinforcement learning, computer vision, computational biology, and responsible AI.

Highlighting the importance of this Event, Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Head, WSAI, IIT Madras, said,

“The WSAI Annual Research Showcase over the years has grown into an important forum for celebrating the collaborative spirit of the interdisciplinary AI research at IIT Madras. Through this year’s Annual Research Showcase 2026, we hope to highlight the contributions of our students and researchers who are working on impactful problems across applied AI/ML, Gen AI/LLMs, reinforcement learning, computer vision, computational biology, and responsible AI, among other fields.”

Many of the featured research works have been presented at leading international conferences and published in reputed journals, reflecting the growing impact of IIT Madras’ research ecosystem in AI and Data Science.

The organisers have invited researchers, students, industry stakeholders, collaborators, and anyone interested in participating in the event and engage with the institute’s expanding AI and Data Science ecosystem.

More details about the showcased research posters are available on the WSAI Annual Research Showcase 2026 Website – https://wsai.iitm.ac.in/events/wsai-annual-research-showcase-2026/