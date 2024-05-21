Roorkee, 21 May 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Private Limited, India, have signed a Technology Transfer Agreement on the technology that has been developed at IIT Roorkee by Faculty Prof. Gowrish Basavarajappa, entitled “A scalable balun filter” with application number 202211022250 and Patent no. 510886.

The invention developed at IIT Roorkee is a balun filter to integrate the functionality of two essential components of the RF communication system namely balun and filter, within a single filtering component. Its unique feature is that the systematic methodology for a balun filter which is used to scale the design to higher order filters and to provide a filter which enables compactness and eliminates the additional insertion loss and imbalance loss arising from the balun.