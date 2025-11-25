India delivers lower cost GCCs but faces poaching challenge: Report

New Delhi, Nov 25: India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is entering its most competitive phase, with rising attrition, aggressive GCC‑to‑GCC hiring and premium salary spikes for AI and machine‑learning skills, a report said on Tuesday.

India delivers 40 per cent lower operational costs for GCCs compared to Europe, with emerging hubs in tier 2,3 cities such as Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

The whitepaper from SPAG FINN Partners said that India hosts over 1,700 GCCs and 2,975 centres that generate $64.9 billion and employ 1.9 million people, with revenues projected to reach $100 billion by 2030.

Attrition across GCCs stood at 15–20 per cent and is higher in AI, ML and digital transformation roles, while 60 per cent of hiring now comes from other GCCs, the paper found.

Niche tech talent commands 30–50 per cent salary premiums, driven by intense demand, it said. Despite this pressure, India remains advantaged with 5.4 million technology professionals and a powerful demographic edge, with 65 per cent of its population under 35.

With 5.4 million tech professionals and a 92 per cent AI adoption rate, India continues to offer one of the world’s deepest and most future-ready talent pools, according to the paper.

Nearly 90 per cent of GCCs in India now operate as multi‑functional hubs, with half advancing into full transformation and portfolio centres.

Engineering and Research & Development (ER&D)‑focused GCCs are expanding 1.3 times faster than the overall market.

The whitepaper warned that India is facing three challenges internal poaching, salary spikes and poor PR. AI talent demand is outpacing supply, pushing salary premiums up by 30–50 per cent for specialised roles, it said.

Only 25–30 per cent of GCCs have hired PR or communications partners to build leadership narratives and employer brands, despite intense competition for talent.

–IANS