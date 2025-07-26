India Launches National Cyber Security Research Council & Hosts Hackathon X – A Milestone for Cyber Defense

July 26, 2025: In a landmark move to strengthen India’s national security architecture, the National Cyber Security Research Council (NCSRC) has been officially launched to counter the rapidly evolving threats in cyberspace. With a broad and ambitious vision to safeguard the nation’s digital infrastructure, the Council will drive cutting-edge research, develop protective technologies, and foster strategic collaboration with state and central government agencies.

The formation of the NCSRC comes at a crucial time, as India—one of the most connected nations globally—faces growing and complex cyber threats across governmental, military, and civilian networks. The Council will work in close coordination with agencies to identify vulnerabilities, conduct threat assessments, and implement robust defense strategies.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. E. Khaliraj, Director of the NCSRC, the Council has already made remarkable strides in building national awareness and capacity. Dr. Khaliraj, a veteran cybersecurity strategist and educator, has led the Council in executing over 150 awareness and social impact programs across India. He is widely regarded for his commitment to democratizing cybersecurity knowledge and his efforts in bringing cyber literacy to grassroots communities. A strong advocate for ethical hacking, youth engagement, and technological innovation, Dr. Khaliraj has been instrumental in establishing more than 300 Cyber Resource Centres across the country. His long-term vision is to transform India into a global hub for cyber excellence, research, and resilience.

As part of this nationwide mission, the Council has launched Hackathon X, India’s largest and most prestigious Capture the Flag (CTF) competition in partnership with various government stakeholders. Held from July 25–27 in Bengaluru, Hackathon X invites young cybersecurity enthusiasts aged 18–35 to demonstrate their skills, solve real-world security challenges, and contribute to India’s cyber resilience.

The competition offers cash prizes of ₹1,00,000, ₹50,000, and ₹25,000, and is open to students pursuing computer science, cybersecurity, or related fields. Registration is open at https://hackathonx.in.

The event was graced by Dr. A. K. Anil Kumar, Director, ISRO, who will deliver the keynote address, and Dr. Pranab Mohanty, IPS, Director General of Police, Cyber Command, Government of Karnataka, who will attend as the special guest.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a siloed concern—it is central to national security, scientific advancement, and our daily digital lives. The establishment of the National Cyber Security Research Council is a giant step toward protecting India’s digital future.” He went on to say, “With world becoming one place now the responsible leaned lot but look at Space security & cyber security closely in sync with national & financial security. With record digital transactions taking place in India data security will play a huge role going forward.”

— Dr. A. K. Anil Kumar, Director, ISRO “The rising sophistication of cybercrime demands an equally strategic and technological counterforce. Hackathon X is not just a competition—it is a mission-critical platform to identify, empower and elevate India’s cybersecurity warriors.”

— Dr. Pranab Mohanty, IPS, Director General of Police, Cyber Command, Government of Karnataka

As India takes a bold step forward in cyber defense, the National Cyber Security Research Council and Hackathon X embody a united vision: to secure the nation’s digital frontier and inspire the next generation of cyber defenders. The event also had active participation from DR M N Thippesawmy Principal AIT, Sh S Mariswamy IPS, DR M Mahadeva & A R Krishnamurthy (both from PVP Trust) & Jayaram Shivanasadra Govindaiah Head NCSRC KN.