India leads in AI use: 92% of workplaces have adopted ChatGPT, far above global average

A study by DeskTime has found that 92.2% of Indian workplaces have integrated ChatGPT into their daily operations, setting themselves as global leaders in this trend. Compared to other major economies, India’s adoption of ChatGPT is significantly ahead of the US’s, where ChatGPT is used in 72.2% of offices. The global average is 75.9%.

Overall, 58.7% of office workers in India—compared to 34.9% globally—used ChatGPT as of December 2024. In India, this marks an increase from 39.5% in December 2023, demonstrating that the adoption of generative AI in the country’s workplaces continues to grow rapidly.

Not only are more people using ChatGPT, but they also spend increasingly more time on it. Compared to 2023, employees spent 41.9% more time on ChatGPT in 2024. This indicates a growing role of this generative AI tool in our working lives, as people rely on it more and more to help them with everyday tasks.

“This year’s data reaffirms India’s position at the forefront of global AI adoption. The dramatic increase in time spent on AI tools is particularly noteworthy, highlighting AI’s growing role in enhancing productivity and efficiency. AI use spreads like wildfire, and people seem to keep finding new ways to use AI tools, from automating routine tasks to simplifying communication.”

– Artis Rozentals, CEO of DeskTime

Additionally, the study found that the percentage of companies using AI tools, beyond just ChatGPT, is even higher—92.5%. Compared to 2023, there’s a 45.9% increase in time spent on various AI tools.

The sample included 11478 employees across 293 companies that use the DeskTime time tracking tool. The data was collected from January 2023 to December 2024.

