India Steps Up Efforts in Prebiotic and Space Chemistry with International Symposium at GITAM

Bengaluru, July 17: GITAM (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, hosted the Second Symposium on Genesis and Evolution of Organics in Space, a high level scientific forum on understanding how complex organic molecules, considered precursors to life, form and evolve in extraterrestrial environments. Jointly organized by GITAM and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), the event witnessed more than 70 researchers from India and abroad who gathered to foster, mission-driven research collaborations in astrochemistry, planetary science, and space biology.

Participants included prominent scientists from Indian institutes such as ISRO, TIFR, PRL, IUCAA, IIA, IITs, and IISERs, along with international experts from IRAP (France), the University of Perugia (Italy), the Centre for Interstellar Catalysis (Denmark), and Maastricht University (Netherlands). The event featured detailed discussions on planetary organics, catalytic processes in interstellar environments, microbial biology in space, and related implications for future space missions.

Making the opening remarks, Prof. K.N.S. Acharya, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM University stated, ““This is a momentous day for GITAM, Bengaluru and I am thankful to OiS for partnering with GITAM for this Symposium that witnesses such important dignitaries on one common platform. This Symposium showcases the convergence of interdisciplinary scientific inquiry and the need for strategic collaborations to address them. At GITAM, we are committed to creating and strengthening global partnerships and advancing capability in emerging subjects like astrochemistry and space biology. The discussions on this platform reflect India’s growing role as a leader in the global space research and we strongly believe that fostering talent and research in space sciences will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s contribution to future space missions.” Dr. Regi Philip, Principal, GITAM School of Science said, “This event is a gathering of the finest minds in planetary science, astrochemistry and space exploration. It represents a national vision- The organics in Space Initiative, which aims to unlock the most profound mysteries of the universe. We, at GITAM, feel deeply committed to such initiatives.”

Senior space scientists, including former ISRO Chairmen Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar and Dr. S. Somanath and Prof. Tarun Souradeep from the Raman Research Institute, actively engaged in technical discussions laying emphasis on the importance of payloads designed to investigate organic chemistry, biosignatures, and life-supporting conditions beyond Earth.

Dr. S. Somanath – Former Chairman, ISRO; Former Secretary, Department of Space said, “As India makes its way toward advanced space exploration, the role of foundational sciences like astrochemistry and space biology becomes increasingly critical. Platforms like this symposium enable vital academic and institutional partnerships that can accelerate discovery and innovation. I am really happy to see the idea of organics in space growing in strength and platforms like this symposium are significant in bringing delegates together to discuss the same. It is also very exciting for people to talk about alternate chemistries and methods by which life can be created. This is just the beginning phase of understanding life and there’s a possibility for people from different domains to come together to seek, understand and create this infrastructure to develop it across communities.” Talking about the significance of the event, Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar – Former Chairman, ISRO; Former Secretary, Department of Space said, “Events like this are significant in addressing different aspects of life and visualizing the human desire to create life from non-life entities. Today, as India moves ahead in space technology, and looks at putting humans in space in a couple of years, we need to make a difference in the way we understand the universe. Initiatives like this symposium are crucial in building a collaborative ecosystem that brings academia, research institutions, and space agencies together. We are glad to be a part of this insightful event and ISRO strongly supports such mission-aligned scientific efforts, which will eventually contribute to important agendas and help in assessing habitability beyond Earth.”

The Symposium was inaugurated by Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)National Research Foundation (ANRF), who highlighted the need for research that, not only, advances scientific knowledge, but also, aligns with India’s space exploration goals. Commenting on the transforming phase, he said, “India’s scientific ecosystem is evolving, and we feel that deep space research and life sciences must unite to address the challenges of exploration and sustainability. Events like this symposium are strategic enablers that help define national research priorities. At ANRF, we are focused on supporting such mission-driven, multidisciplinary collaborations and help advance India’s global leadership in space science and innovation.”

Scientific presentations included work by Dr. Jeremy Lasue from IRAP, Prof. Liv Hornekær from Denmark, Prof. Nadia Balucani from Italy, and Dr. Shyama Narendranath from ISRO. Sessions were designed to generate actionable outputs, including draft proposals, collaborative white papers, and the formation of specialised working groups.

Faculty from GITAM’s departments of chemistry, physics, biology, and mathematics actively participated by moderating the sessions and contributing to research planning. Dignitaries from the university emphasised that the Symposium will lead to the development of mission-relevant concept notes, white papers summarising research priorities, and coordinated proposals for funding with the initial submissions expected within the next two months.

Representing RRI at the symposium, Prof. Tarun Souradeep, Director, Raman Research Institute (RRI) commented, “At RRI, we recognize the importance of understanding the processes that manage the origin and evolution of complex molecules in space. Today’s insightful discussions take forward a very compelling message that anything that the humanity has achieved is actually driven by scientific quest and we have the instrumentation that allows us to look at life originating from complex molecules. The LIGO India project is the only project that was proposed to the government from an undefined consortium, yet that project went through and it is very heartening to see that consortiums which are build bottom up and run well can be a model to run successful enterprises.”

The symposium marks a significant step in boosting the national effort in developing research capacity in fields related to life sciences in space. Areas such as space-based organic chemistry, extremophile biology, food science for long-duration missions, and life detection instrumentation are increasingly becoming central to India’s evolving space science agenda.