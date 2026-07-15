India’s Chip Revolution Gets a Mega Boost with INR 1.27 Lakh Crore Semicon 2.0 Mission

July 15: India has taken a major step towards strengthening its semiconductor ecosystem with the approval of ‘Semicon 2.0’, a programme with an investment outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore aimed at accelerating chip design, manufacturing, and advanced technology development.

The initiative is expected to provide fresh momentum to India’s semiconductor ambitions by supporting domestic capabilities and attracting global investments in the rapidly growing chip industry.

Semicon 2.0 will focus on developing a complete semiconductor ecosystem, covering areas such as chip design, manufacturing, packaging, testing, research, and innovation. The programme aims to help India build stronger capabilities in a sector that plays a crucial role in modern technologies, including smartphones, automobiles, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and electronic devices.

The government expects the initiative to encourage collaboration between industries, research institutions, and technology experts while creating opportunities for skilled employment and advanced manufacturing.

The semiconductor sector has become strategically important worldwide due to growing demand for chips and the need for secure supply chains. Through Semicon 2.0, India aims to reduce import dependence, strengthen technological self-reliance, and emerge as a trusted destination for semiconductor investment.

The programme marks another significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global hub for innovation, electronics manufacturing, and next-generation technology.