India’s Data Centre Boom Poised to Power Digital Future, Capacity Seen Reaching 6.5 GW by 2030

New Delhi, July 22: India’s data centre industry is poised for significant expansion, with installed capacity expected to quadruple to 6.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, according to a new report, underscoring the country’s emergence as a global digital infrastructure hub.

The projected growth is being driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 5G services, data localisation requirements, and rising demand for secure digital storage across industries.

The report noted that India’s expanding digital economy, supported by growing internet penetration, e-commerce, fintech, and enterprise digitisation, is creating unprecedented demand for world-class data centre infrastructure.

Industry experts believe continued investments in advanced technology, renewable energy, high-speed connectivity, and reliable power infrastructure will be key to sustaining this growth while improving operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The expansion of data centre capacity is expected to strengthen India’s technology ecosystem by supporting innovation, enhancing cloud capabilities, enabling AI-driven applications, and attracting greater domestic and global investments.

The report highlights that the sector is set to play a pivotal role in India’s digital growth story, reinforcing the country’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing destinations for digital infrastructure and technology investment.