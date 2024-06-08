Ingennicom Communications Launches New AI Empowerment Solutions Division

Baltimore, MD, June 08, 2024 — Ingennicom Communications, a leading marketing, branding, and business strategy agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new division: AI Empowerment Solutions.

In response to the growing demand for AI guidance, education, and implementation, this division aims to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape. AI is revolutionizing operations across all industries, and Ingennicom Communications is at the forefront of this shift.

“Recognizing that AI will impact every facet of how we operate, I am confident that focusing our resources on this new AI division is the best direction for our company to serve clients and the community at the highest level,” said Maureen Edwards, Founder and CEO of Ingennicom Communications.

What is AI Empowerment Solutions?

AI Empowerment Solutions offers a comprehensive range of workshops, tailored programs, and strategic operational and commercial solutions for businesses, non-profits, government agencies, and educational institutions.

They are designed to help them Navigate the AI landscape, Accelerate their mastery of this game-changing technology & Transform them to gain a competitive edge and be prepared to tackle the next stage of the digital revolution.

The expert-led sessions provide practical insights and actionable strategies focused on education and implementation.

Key Offerings:

Educational Programs: Workshops, seminars, and online courses led by AI experts with a focus on accelerating AI skill levels and increasing productivity, performance, and problem solving.

Consulting Services: Customized AI strategies and implementation support to streamline operations, increase profitability, drive more revenue, and advance innovation.

Resources and Tools: Utilize case studies and research, and real-world experience to recommend best platform systems to maximize internal and external performance.

“Our goal is to equip organizations with the AI skills needed to stay competitive and drive growth with a different method of learning that combines more real-time doing than just learning theory,” added Edwards.

Ingennicom Communications is ready to worth with clients who understand the urgent need to incorporate AI, are ready to embrace it, and excited to leverage its power.